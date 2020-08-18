Bed Bath & Beyond owes more than $900,000 after missing three consecutive rent payments on its Keene location this year, its landlord claims in a civil lawsuit recently filed in Cheshire County Superior Court.
The suit, filed on Aug. 5 by Keene MZL LLC, which owns Bed Bath & Beyond’s building at 32 Ash Brook Road, comes as many commercial retailers struggle to afford rent amid a decline in in-store sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bed Bath & Beyond failed to pay its monthly rent of more than $19,000 for the Keene store in April, May and June, the lawsuit claims. Citing a clause in Bed Bath & Beyond’s lease agreement, Keene MZL demanded the company immediately pay its rent obligations through the end of its lease, in January 2024, as a result.
Matthew Delude, a lawyer for the Manchester-based law firm representing Keene MZL, declined to comment while litigation is pending. Representatives for Bed Bath & Beyond did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
In correspondence this spring, copies of which were filed with the lawsuit, Keene MZL repeatedly warned Bed Bath & Beyond about its alleged missed payments and threatened to sue for the remainder of its rent.
Keene MZL’s regional director informed Bed Bath & Beyond in an April 13 letter that it owed more than $30,000 after missing its monthly rent and in other late fees.
Documents filed in court by Keene MZL that list Bed Bath & Beyond’s alleged outstanding charges indicate it has regularly accumulated late fees on payments it owed since May 2018, though none of its rent payments were overdue at the beginning of April. The records also indicate that Bed Bath & Beyond failed to pay rent in May and June, in addition to April.
In a June 10 letter, Delude told Bed Bath & Beyond it had five days to compensate Keene MZL for more than $90,000 in outstanding debts or it would owe the entirety of its remaining rent immediately.
On June 25, Delude informed Bed Bath & Beyond that it had two weeks to pay $915,762.13 — the balance of the lease agreement through January 2024 — after saying the retailer failed to address its defaults.
Keene MZL filed the lawsuit against Bed Bath & Beyond in Cheshire County Superior Court when “No payment was made and no effort was made to address BBB’s defaults under the Lease,” it claims in the suit.
Keene is not the only place where Bed Bath & Beyond is being sued over allegations that it failed to pay rent.
Bed Bath & Beyond locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Georgia also face lawsuits alleging they missed rent payments this spring, when the company temporarily closed its stores nationwide due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to news reports.
Bed Bath & Beyond is one of several large retailers that stopped paying rent at all of its locations in May, the Washington Post has reported.
The company also announced last month that it plans to close 200 stores over the next two years. It has not announced which locations will be affected.