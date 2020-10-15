Lawrence Welkowitz
Age: 62
City or town of residence: Keene
How long have you lived in your House district? 19 years
Family: 1 Daughter, Annika
Education: BA Middlebury College, Ph.D. Clinical Psychology University of Hawaii
Occupation: Professor of Psychology, Keene State College; NH Licensed Psychologist
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Eastern Psychological Association, Association for Behavior Analysis
Public/government service: Founding member of Keene Immigration and Refugee Partnership and Project Home
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire's post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
Our college and university system is undergoing layoffs and elimination of important academic programs. Students are also suffering under the weight of reliance on tuition payments to keep the system afloat. People need to know that New Hampshire ranks 50th (dead last) in support of higher education and that this pain is passed down to our students. I would support a bill for emergency support for our colleges to stop this assault on education.
2. New Hampshire's school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
Our school funding problem has real life consequences. If our children attend underfunded schools they will not have a fighting chance to achieve life goals and improve their lives. We need to change a tax system that benefits the rich and hurts the poor. One way out is to institute a “millionaire’s tax” on people who earn more than a million dollars in a year. A two percent tax on millionaires would not chase them out of the state and would bring in millions of much needed dollars for our schools.
3. Is there a role for the state in police reform? What specific reforms or changes, if any, should the Legislature make?
The police officers I talk to agree that so much of what they are expected to do is outside of their areas of expertise. Many calls involve people who have mental illness or developmental problems which would be better handled by other professionals, including social workers. If we agree that Police are here “to help” then we need to fund alternative “helpers,” such as outreach drug counselors and social workers which will free up police time for more productive activities.
4. How can we make it more feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in New Hampshire — and in their homes?
People on fixed incomes are pushed to the limit by some of the highest property taxes in the country. A retiree living on social security and a modest pension often cannot afford to stay in their home – and that is just wrong. A reasonable broad-based tax, such as a tax on millionaires, would be one way to help these folks remain in their homes.