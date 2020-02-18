Sullivan’s Little Country Store shuttered in late November, with owner John Little pointing to the toll the prolonged Route 9 construction project had taken on his business.
Less than two months later, state lawmakers put forth legislation that aims to prevent a similar scenario from playing out again.
Senate Bill 656 would require the N.H. Department of Transportation to take steps to ease the burden of its projects on local businesses.
The Sullivan store “experienced business loss over two summers of construction, so constituents ... asked me if there’s something that could be done,” said Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, the bill’s primary sponsor. “The department [said] nothing could be done for that project; it would be very costly for them to mitigate business loss for all their projects.”
So Kahn, who represents Sullivan and 14 other communities in Cheshire County, shared some preliminary ideas for the bill with members of the Senate Transportation Committee.
The members recommended that for state projects of more than $5 million, the overall construction plans should include mitigation plans, Kahn said.
The bill — which is now in committee for review —would mandate this.
Business owners affected by construction projects could speak with contractors to determine how to ensure their customers are able to access the establishment while work is underway, Kahn explained. This could take the form of either replacing lost parking spaces or creating alternative means of access.
Access problems were key complaints voiced by both Little and the South Acworth Village Store, a nonprofit corporation that board members said was brought to the brink of closure by a DOT bridge-replacement project in 2018. Ultimately, donations and fundraisers enabled the board to recoup the Acworth store’s losses and keep it in business.
Little wasn’t so lucky. Just before shutting down, he said the long Route 9 detour had cut his total sales by two-thirds over the course of the year.
Rep. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, who is co-sponsoring SB 656, said that as a businessman himself, he understands the importance of being able to accommodate the needs of customers. In addition to making up for lost parking and access, he said other ways DOT could help accommodate business owners include adding signage or establishing detours.
“I think its a fantastic bill,” said Fenton, a co-owner of the Fenton Family Dealerships whose House district covers Keene’s Ward 5. “Businesses revolve around customers. If they can’t access the business or parking lots, it has a huge impact on us.”
Fenton also said giving a solid timeline for construction projects is important so that businesses affected are able to react appropriately. For example, he said seasonal businesses, which make the bulk of their money during a certain time of year, need to know exactly how long a project is expected to last.
At a Feb. 4 hearing before the transportation committee, several people spoke in favor of the proposal, although not all were certain it would be the right course of action. DOT Assistant Commissioner and Chief Engineer Bill Cass said he has some issues with the bill, according to a report from the hearing.
He expressed concern that the procedure for assessing the impact of DOT projects on businesses would be “subjective” and that loss of business is not a compensable loss. Cass also noted that many of the department’s projects are funded by federal highway grants, which come with “rules that govern right of way impacts associated with federal funds,” the report said.
Kahn said concerns were also raised about the additional cost of including a mitigation plan in a project’s overall construction design. He said he understands this concern but needs to seek input from the committee to try to stop history from repeating itself.
“I’m hopeful that, in the future, there are measures that could be taken to mitigate this kind of impact on a town and on business owners,” he said. “I also recognize that incorporating these costs into the project will impact expenses.”