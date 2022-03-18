By a margin of eight votes, the House on Thursday voted to repeal Gov. Chris Sununu’s still-in-the-works paid family and medical leave plan, 172-164. Those who opposed repeal offered tepid support at best, saying a plan they disliked was better than no plan at all.
“I am in the unenviable position of coming before the House today to ask you not to repeal a program that I could not possibly be convinced to vote for,” said Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat. “I’m not going to stand here and pretend that I think the plan that was passed as part of (the state budget) in 2021 was a good plan. In fact, I think it was extremely regressive. Were I to draft a paid family medical leave plan, it wouldn’t look like this.”
Instead, Adjutant said, the Legislature and state should work to improve the program and make it more affordable for lower-paid workers. Under Sununu’s plan, the state would subsidize up to six weeks of paid leave for the state’s 11,000 employees but also allow private businesses to opt in. Employees who used it would receive 60 percent of their pay.
The proposed repeal in House Bill 1165 passed with only three Democrats supporting it.
The program was years in the making and was added to the budget at the last minute by Senate Republicans over the objections of House Republicans, many of whom cited spending concerns.
Rep. Leonard Turcotte, a Barrington Republican, urged colleagues to repeal it now before it was in place, saying that otherwise “we will forever after be stuck with yet another taxpayer-funded social entitlement scheme.”
Absent an estimated cost, Turcotte predicted the program will cost “millions and millions” in new taxes and pointed to other states with paid leave plans.
“These are the most heavily taxed states in our country, where the residents are fleeing,” he said. “They have the highest net negative migration of all the states in our country. No one is flocking to these states to get (family and medical leave).”
The benefit includes leaves from work for the birth or adoption of a child and providing care for a family member’s serious health condition.
Sununu’s office could not be immediately reached for comment.