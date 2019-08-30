Starting Sunday, the age to buy and possess tobacco products and e-cigarettes in Vermont will be 21.
The change is the result of a new law, known as Tobacco 21, that Gov. Phil Scott signed in May.
Vermont is now one of 18 states with this type of law, according to the website for the national Tobacco 21 initiative, which notes that Washington, D.C.; Guam; and more than 480 municipalities have similar rules.
In July, related laws went into effect in Vermont barring online sales of e-cigarettes and liquid nicotine and also making these products subject to the 92 percent tax already put on tobacco products, according to a news release from the Vermont Department Health.