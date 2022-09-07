A former Nelson police chief and a Rindge man who worked as a police officer and correctional officer in Connecticut are vying to be the Republican nominee for Cheshire County sheriff.
Richard Pratt Jr., 55, of Winchester, who retired as Nelson's police chief last December, is competing in Tuesday's primary against Jeffrey Selander, 62, who served as a police officer in Meriden, Conn., before moving to New Hampshire in 2016.
In separate interviews, Pratt and Selander laid out their qualifications for sheriff and discussed their plans for leading the office if elected this November.
“The difference between the current sheriff and myself is I will be more visible,” Selander said of incumbent Sheriff Eli Rivera, a Democrat running for re-election. “I have an extensive background in community policing, and I believe community policing is one of the strongest pillars in the community.”
Selander said he served for seven years in the U.S. Army, rising to the rank of sergeant, before becoming a corrections officer with the Connecticut Department of Corrections, where he worked 20 years, again rising to the rank of sergeant.
During his tenure there, he said, he was appointed as the commander of the emergency response team for the southern district and was a shift commander responsible for supervising a staff of 60 people and the oversight of 800-plus inmates.
Upon retiring, Selander said he worked as a police officer in Meriden for 12 years. He added that he also worked as a class manager and instructor at a correctional academy in Connecticut, leading classes on cultural diversity and use of force.
If elected sheriff, Selander said he would do foot patrols with community leaders, including selectboard members in rural towns. He said he has “a strong knowledge of illegal immigration" and "how to facilitate migrants” and would also focus on countering drug-trafficking in the county.
“I am not here to reinvent the wheel,” Selander said. “If I am elected, I am here to make the wheel a little more dynamic. I will do a needs assessment, see where resources need to be implemented, and I will place my area of concern where the needs assessment tells me to go.”
Pratt retired as Nelson police chief after holding the position since 2004. He said he began his law-enforcement career in Winchester in 1988 and has also worked in the Hinsdale, Swanzey and Troy police departments. He currently works as a patrolman in Antrim, he said.
“I've seen how not only the town level, the city level, the county level and federal level has changed,” Pratt said. “It's time that we go back to the original grassroots of New Hampshire.”
In the past 10 years, Pratt said, the county sheriff’s budget has doubled, from about $1.1 million in 2010 to a current budget of $2.4 million. With local towns and taxpayers footing the bill, he said, it is important to keep spending under control and ensure all towns are receiving the services they pay for.
“Now it's time that we all tighten up our belt strings and say, ‘Hey, we've got to give it to the whole county, all 23 towns and give them what they deserve,’ ” he said.
Pratt said he does not believe that the approximately $106,000 in taxes he owes in Winchester would present any conflicts of interest if he were to be elected sheriff. As of Wednesday, according to the N.H. Tax Kiosk website, Pratt owed that sum in his town, stemming largely from liens and taxes on six properties he owns. The kiosk says the oldest unpaid debt dates back to May 2020.
“I bite my tongue just like the rest of the people in this country when it comes to taxes,” he said. “It’s expensive to live here and one of the reasons I run for sheriff is because I feel like I'm not getting the services I pay for; I'm not immune to the high cost of living in this state.”
Pratt said he expects all of the debts to be paid off by next week. He also noted that he has allowed a tenant to mow the lawns at the apartments he owns in lieu of rent after the man fell on hard times and also pays the bills for some family members who are on fixed incomes.
Pratt said he has previously worked with Rivera, the current sheriff, and has a good relationship with him. However, it’s time for a change, he said, adding that his leadership would bring new energy to the office.
With rising inflation, crime will also rise, Pratt predicted, and Cheshire County needs to be ready for that. With many police departments throughout the county lacking staff, he said, the sheriff’s office should step in to help.
“What we want to do is re-energize [the sheriff’s office],” he said. “Come in and say, ‘Let’s get going,’ reorganize them and redeploy them and put them out there in the streets where they can help and be seen.”
