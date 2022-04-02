The N.H. Attorney General’s Office this week made its fullest disclosure to date of police officers whose credibility could be called into question in court. But how much information is available about their alleged misconduct varies.
With the latest release of the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, better known as the Laurie List, on Tuesday, the names of 174 officers with possible credibility issues are now in full public view.
Among them are 17 current and former officers from Monadnock Region departments.
The eight local officers whose names were disclosed Tuesday are listed as having worked in Antrim, Chesterfield, Dublin, Hinsdale, Jaffrey and Winchester for incidents including criminal conduct, dereliction of duty, falsification of records and excessive force. The listed incident dates range from 1996 to last year. Between Tuesday’s disclosure and an earlier one in December, the publicly available list shows the names of all but 91 officers, most of which have been redacted as they appeal their inclusion.
But while the Laurie List’s release is a win for transparency, its scant details fall far short of a full accounting of police misconduct.
Decertified officers
At least two Monadnock Region officers included on the latest Laurie List release have had their New Hampshire police certifications revoked.
Former Winchester Police Officer Joshua Edson was added to the list for “criminal conduct” related to an alleged incident on July 2, 2021. But despite this characterization — and an announcement by the Attorney General’s Office that it had found probable cause to charge Edson with witness tampering — Edson faces no criminal charge. Instead, he entered an agreement with that office to resign from the Winchester Police Department, surrender his New Hampshire police certification and not contest his placement on the Laurie List.
The document outlining that agreement indicates that Edson was under investigation by the Attorney General’s Office for alleged sexual activity with someone he arrested and whose case was still pending.
The Sentinel has a pending right-to-know request for more information. An attorney representing Edson has previously declined to comment on the agreement.
According to April 2013 minutes of the N.H. Police Standards and Training Council, former Hinsdale officer Royce Pelkey — who is also on the Laurie List — had his police certification revoked after he forged a physician’s signature.
Pelkey is on the EES for an incident on Dec. 7, 2012, listed under the category “unknown.”
The Police Standards and Training Council minutes provide few details about his decertification, but indicate the council’s vote to do this was unanimous.
Hinsdale Police Chief Charles Rataj declined to comment on Pelkey’s inclusion on the Laurie List, citing rules against discussing personnel matters and noting the incident happened years before he joined the department.
Pelkey could not be reached by phone.
Questioning inclusion
Jaffrey police Officer Joseph Hileman is listed on the Laurie List for “dereliction of duty” stemming from an incident on Feb. 16, 2012.
In a phone interview Wednesday, Hileman said he’d given a kid his property back without the proper court order. He described the incident as “a complete nonissue” and said he found out he’s on the Laurie List only after he retired from his full-time position at the department years later. He still works part-time as a patrolman there.
Jaffrey Police Chief Todd Muilenberg said in an emailed statement to The Sentinel that an internal investigation at the time of Hileman’s incident determined the officer violated internal policies related to reporting procedures and the proper management of seized property. Muilenberg, who became the town’s police chief in 2020, said Hileman was disciplined according to Jaffrey police policies and was added to the Laurie List after a review by the County Attorney’s Office determined he met the criteria for inclusion.
“Whereas I believe the Laurie List, also known as the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, is important in that it ensures transparency, accountability, and helps to build and sustain the public’s trust, it is my opinion that criteria for inclusion should be amended so that it is limited to significant categories such as intentional acts of misconduct, excessive use of force, and integrity violations,” Muilenberg said. “In Officer Hileman’s case, none of these categories applied. Although administrative mistakes were made, it is my opinion that Officer Hileman’s actions did not constitute a ‘dereliction of duty’ as it is described, nor did it rise to a level that would warrant inclusion on a list that automatically brings an officer’s credibility into question.”
The chief said in the statement that Jaffrey citizens need to have trust in their police officers’ morals, ethics and professionalism.
“Sadly, I believe Officer Hileman’s inclusion on the Laurie List damages that and is a disservice to the officer, our agency, and the citizens he represents,” Muilenberg said. “What our citizens need to know is that as Chief of Police, if I had reason to doubt Officer Hileman’s honor, integrity, or credibility he would not be employed by this agency. He has my support and we are fortunate to have him working with us.”
Hileman told The Sentinel that in 2015 the Attorney General’s Office, County Attorney’s Office, two independent superior court judges, a district court judge and his police chief all reviewed the 2012 incident.
“Everyone at the time said there was no issue or no concern or even allegation of dishonesty or deceit,” said Hileman, who is also the vice president of Blue-U Defense, a New Hampshire-based security consulting and training company.
However, he said he did not contest his inclusion because it was not worth his time, money or effort to litigate the issue in court.
“I think there is value to the [Laurie] List but I think it is muddied and the list is diminished when people are on it for such great disparities,” he said. “It really should be reserved for officers with credibility issues but [when] it’s not, it becomes a completely meaningless list.”
Melissa Hetrick also has questions about her inclusion on the list, she told The Sentinel Friday.
Beside her name, the EES lists Dublin Police Department as the reporting agency but the date of incident and category are both listed as “unknown.”
“I’m still in the work of getting my name off that list,” Hetrick said. “It should not be there.”
While she said she is no longer in law enforcement, she said she is proud of her previous work at New Hampshire departments including in Swanzey, Hancock and Hinsdale. She said she does not know what could have possibly led to her inclusion.
“It’s horrible; it’s absolutely horrible,” Hetrick said. “I take pride in my honesty and my credibility and all of the above. It’s smearing a good person’s name for no reason.”
Hetrick said she has been in contact with the Attorney General’s Office as well as a former chief who may have placed her on the list in an effort to have her name removed. She declined to share that chief’s name.
The Dublin Police Department did not return a phone request for comment.
Prior to 2017, when the Attorney General’s Office began maintaining the Laurie List, county attorneys throughout the state kept their own Laurie Lists, according to Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoff Ward.
When all of the separate lists were compiled, some of the information from counties was incomplete, Ward said, resulting in many of the “unknowns” in the document.
“We have had opportunities to fill in some ‘unknown’ information but that was not a requirement of the list being released,” he said, noting that his office has complied with statutory requirements for the list’s public disclosure.
The purpose of the EES is to flag to prosecutors when there is an officer whose credibility could be called into question in court, he said, so it is up to prosecutors to contact the department or county to fill in the “unknowns.”
Unanswered questions
For the remaining Monadnock Region officers added to the public portion of the EES this week, there are few details about their alleged misconduct.
Bryan Chamberlain, Robert Tillson and Keith Naylor are all on the list with Chesterfield as the reporting department. The Chesterfield Police Department did not return multiple phone and email requests for comment.
The list states that Chamberlain’s inclusion was for an incident of “criminal conduct” on May 1, 1996. A search of court records in New Hampshire did not reveal any criminal charges against him, though that search was not exhaustive and was specific to this state.
The Sentinel also reached out to a Facebook profile appearing to belong to Chamberlain but he declined to comment. Attempts to reach him by phone were unsuccessful.
Tillson is listed for an incident of “excessive force” on Sept. 22, 2001. The Sentinel sent a message to Tillson’s public Facebook profile, where he states on his ‘about’ page that he is a retired law enforcement officer from Hinsdale and Chesterfield, but received no response. Attempts to reach him by phone were unsuccessful.
Naylor, who is listed for an incident of “falsification of records” on May 4, 2006, declined to comment when reached by phone.
David Niles is on the EES for an incident described only as “unknown” on Feb. 23, 2006. Niles could not be reached by phone.