At least 328 people died from drug overdoses in New Hampshire in 2019, according to data released Friday by the Chief Medical Examiner’s office.
The figures for last year are current through Jan. 27 and do not include another 83 deaths with causes still needing determination through toxicology testing.
Last year may be the first since 2014 — which had 342 confirmed overdose deaths — that the number of people who died from drug use in the Granite State was fewer than 400. It would also be the second straight year of declining drug deaths. Recorded overdose deaths totaled 444 in 2015, 486 in 2016, 490 in 2017 and 471 in 2018.
The recent data indicate fentanyl was used in at least 273 cases in 2019, with 179 of those deaths also involving another drug.
The combination of fentanyl and heroin resulted in five of the confirmed deaths, while heroin by itself has not been confirmed in any deaths yet last year.
Aside from heroin and fentanyl, other opioids were used in at least 22 deaths.
State officials also confirmed 62 deaths from cocaine use and 40 involving methamphetamine. A total of six of those deaths involved only cocaine or only meth, the data show, while a vast majority were from use of the stimulants with opioids.
If you or a loved one is struggling with a substance use disorder, The Doorway at Cheshire Medical Center — a recovery services referral hub at 640 Marlboro Road in Keene (the Curran Building on Route 101) — is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is available at 211.