As of Tuesday morning, 252 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.
Also Tuesday, state health officials announced 670 new positive tests for the novel coronavirus. That figure includes previously unannounced cases stretching back several days but not test results that were still being processed.
The 670 cases included 22 from Cheshire County, two from Sullivan County, 63 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 21 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
New Hampshire health officials announced no additional COVID-19-related deaths, leaving the total to date at 604. The figure represents about 2 percent of the 32,545 people statewide who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic started, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services’ most recently updated data.
About 78 percent (25,464 people) of those who have tested positive have recovered, whereas about 20 percent (6,477) are considered to have active infections. Transmission of the coronavirus continues to occur in all parts of the state, according to the health department.
The latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed at 6.2 percent. State health officials don’t announce the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.
As of Tuesday, Keene was listed as having the most active cases of COVID-19 in the region at 92, followed by Swanzey at 32, Hillsborough at 20, Jaffrey and Peterborough at 17 each, and New Ipswich and Rindge at 16 each. The only town in the region listed as having no cases was Sullivan.