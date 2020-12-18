New Hampshire health officials Thursday announced four more COVID-19-related deaths.
They involved two Hillsborough County men, a Rockingham County woman and a Strafford County man, all of them 60 years old or older.
To date, the deaths of 629 Granite Staters have been attributed to COVID-19, about two percent of the 34,264 people who have tested positive for the virus, according to the state’s latest statistics. About 78 percent of New Hampshire’s COVID cases (26,707) have recovered, whereas about 20 percent (6,928) have active infections.
These current cases include 242 from Cheshire County, 52 from Sullivan County, 1,058 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 230 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
A total of 284 people statewide were in hospitals for COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.
Also on Thursday, health officials announced 872 more positive tests for the virus, a tally that includes previously unannounced positives stretching back several days but not results that were still being processed.
Of the 872, 24 were from Cheshire County, 12 were from Sullivan County, and 122 were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. The county of residence in 46 of the cases was not yet known.
The latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed at 5.4 percent. The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services does not provide antigen test positivity rates in its daily updates.