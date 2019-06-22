That Darn Front!
Sounds like a great title for a bad sitcom, but it’s been more like a bad reality show in the Monadnock Region and elsewhere in the Northeast for much of the spring. June is when the full transition to a summer weather pattern usually sets up, high-pressure areas keeping storm systems at bay and giving us fairly consistent warm and dry conditions.
After all, blue skies, bright sunshine and moonlit nights are supposed to be the payback for all we endure the rest of the year. It’s never perfect in New England, where storm tracks intersect, so it’s appreciated when several days of docile weather are strung together.
Unfortunately, so far this month, whenever we seem to be breaking free of the storm track, the jet stream sets up shop over us, and stationary fronts invite ripples of energy to bounce along them, bringing rain and inclement weather.
That’s what happened this week: A front stalled over us, and gray skies predominated, with occasional showers. On Thursday, an area of low pressure, unusually vigorous for this time of year, hooked up with the front and brought bouts of heavy showers.
But in the always-changing grand scheme of weather, it was actually a boon to the Northeast because the system was strong enough to take the stationary front with it out to the Atlantic and set us up with a gorgeous weekend. And that’s only fair because Friday was officially the first day of summer.
The only repercussions may be a stiff breeze today in the storm’s aftermath, but the trade-off is a sunny, warm weekend with temperatures rising into the 80s. It heralds a potential stretch of several warm, dry days with temperatures hovering in the high 70s or low 80s. A couple of days next week (Tuesday, Thursday) could see clouds and the chance of a shower, but nothing like the tropical downpours that swept through much of New England late this week.
One element not in the forecast: our first 90-degree day of the year. The closest we’ve been is 87 back on May 26, and the long-range forecast is for highs to stay in the low 80s heading into July. Last year at this time, we had eclipsed 90 degrees seven times and had a couple of 89-degree days to boot.