MONDAY, May 16
A 27-year-old Keene man was identified as the victim of a shooting Friday evening on Green Street in the city.
Authorities have not released any details of what happened, and said whether the person who shot Kristopher W. Chagnon acted in self-defense is under consideration.
More than 500 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students received their degrees at an outdoor ceremony Saturday at Franklin Pierce University’s Rindge campus.
“You were simply unwilling to give up your desire to have a meaningful and memorable academic and student life experience on this campus, all while caring for one another in unprecedented ways,” President Kim Mooney said.
A new local study shows people know the arts will help them with feelings of social isolation, but many area residents have difficulty engaging in arts-related activities.
Having the time to participate, the cost of participating, and social anxiety and fear of exclusion were among the barriers noted in the study.
TUESDAY, May 17
Official details remain sparse in the fatal shooting on Green Street in Keene on Friday.
As of late Monday afternoon, law enforcement had made no arrest in connection with the shooting that killed Kristopher W. Chagnon, 27, but said the person who fired the shot has claimed self-defense.
N.H. Rep. Donovan Fenton, a Keene Democrat and vice president of Fenton Family Dealerships in Swanzey, said Monday he will run to succeed Jay Kahn in the N.H. Senate.
Fenton, 33, a three-term representative, said that as a young father he understands the issues that may be lost on older lawmakers such as the difficulty in finding child care.
About 30 students gathered outside of Monadnock Regional Middle/High School on Monday morning in protest of what a student who organized the demonstration described as inaction against bullying in the school.
Emma Onduso, 16, organized the protest because she feels school leaders aren’t responding to reports of bullying as quickly or to the extent necessary to make students feel safe, she said in an interview Monday.
WEDNESDAY, May 18
As the city examines how to best help people experiencing homelessness and navigate the state’s housing crisis, no-trespass orders have been issued to 15 people camping behind the Fairbanks Plaza on West Street.
The no-trespass notices were issued at the property owner’s request, according to City Manager Elizabeth Dragon, and come about two months after people camping in the woods behind another West Street plaza were given a similar directive.
A tornado blew through Charlestown during a thunderstorm Monday evening, the National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
Meteorologist Hunter Tubbs said the tornado hit near the Claremont town line, and was estimated to have a maximum windspeed of 90 miles per hour.
THURSDAY, May 19
Taking the stand on the second day of testimony in her husband’s murder trial, Britany Barron described a horrific chain of events, at times crying so hard she could barely speak.
In hours of testimony Wednesday, Barron, 33, said Armando Barron brutally assaulted her, ordered her to kill co-worker Jonathan Amerault of Keene, and shot Amerault himself when she refused. (Story from the Granite State News Collaborative.)
No one was injured in a second-alarm fire at a house on Elm Street early this morning, which displaced the residents of the two-story apartment building.
Two adults and five children safely got out of the building.
A conference committee of the N.H. Legislature approved a bill Wednesday to allow lottery retailers to offer keno in communities where the game is allowed.
The state legalized the game in 2017 but left it up to individual municipalities to decide whether to allow it.
FRIDAY, May 20
Britany Barron concluded her testimony for the prosecution Thursday at the end of the first week of her husband’s murder trial.
Several N.H. State Police troopers also took the stand during the day to share evidence they collected in the case, in which Armando Barron is accused of killing Jonathan Amerault of Keene.
As a turbulent year at Keene High draws to a close, students continue to push for a change in school culture.
Forty-seven students took part in a silent sit-in in the school’s main hallway during the first two periods on Monday to protest inaction against reports of bullying and sexual harassment, a participating student said.A conference committee of the N.H. Legislature reversed itself Thursday and supported a “parental bill of rights,” despite concerns from the N.H. Attorney General’s Office and opposition from educators, social workers and health associations.
House Bill 1431, which could require schools to “out” LGBTQ+ youth to their parents, will be voted on in the N.H. House and Senate next week, but Gov. Chris Sununu has promised to veto it.