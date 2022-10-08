MONDAY, Oct. 3
Antioch University New England plans to relocate to downtown Keene in the coming years, the graduate school announced.
A letter of intent between Antioch and the University System of New Hampshire lays out plans for the graduate school to construct a new campus on Winchester Street land owned by Keene State College.
If a project by the town’s historical society goes as planned, a train could soon pull up to the old Cheshire Railroad Depot for the first time in decades.
The Troy Historical Society plans to purchase a Budd Rail Diesel Car — which once ran through Cheshire County — and move it outside the railroad depot, according to Kim Chaffee, the society’s chair.
TUESDAY, Oct. 4
The N.H. Public Utilities Commission on Monday approved Keene’s community-power program, which city officials say could launch in April and help alleviate the strain from soaring energy costs.
Senior City Planner Mari Brunner said the program now needs the green light from the City Council before it can begin.
Issues of taxes, school vouchers and abortion separate N.H. Rep. Donovan Fenton of Keene and Swanzey Selectman Sylvester “Sly” Karasinski, who will face each other in the Nov. 8 general election for state Senate District 10, which covers a large swath of the Monadnock Region.
They are vying to succeed Jay Kahn, D-Keene, who opted not to seek a fourth term as senator.
A new dental office is scheduled to open soon in Keene, with plans to offer patients lower-cost care and extended operating hours.
Gentle Dental, part of a branded chain of dental practices in New England, is slated to launch late this month or in early November at 333 Winchester St.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 5
Fifty-seven apartments are slated for 310 Marlboro St. in Keene as part of an effort to turn an old paintbrush factory into a mixed-use building by 2024.
Developer Randall Walter’s vision is a structure that will produce enough renewable energy to meet its power demands, and also provide opportunities for employees of the building’s businesses to live there.
The state health department is once again offering mobile vaccination clinics and in-home inoculations of the COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots to Granite Staters.
Three mobile vaccination vans are available to provide free COVID-19 vaccines, and the Homebased Vaccination Program will provide the vaccines for residents who are unable to leave their homes.
Hot on the heels of the N.H. Republican Primary last month, candidates for local, state and federal office spoke to voters and answered their questions at a dinner event Tuesday night in Keene.
More than 100 attendees packed inside Tempesta’s Restaurant to welcome four Republican nominees ahead of November’s midterm elections.
THURSDAY, Oct. 6
Those driving on Route 10 this weekend may spot a coven of witches kayaking down the Ashuelot River. They’re not practicing any hocus pocus, but rather working their magic to raise money for local education charities.
The Marlow Witches’ Kayak Regatta is scheduled to return this Saturday to Marlow Village Pond after being canceled for two years due to COVID-19.
The Keene Public Library and the city’s Human Rights Committee are partnering to host an educational event focusing on the region’s history and its native Abenaki people to mark Keene’s third Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
The free presentation on Wednesday will be led by Suzie O’Bomsawin, assistant executive director and human resources officer at the Abenakis of Odanak Council, and Joyce Heywood, the great-granddaughter of Israel and Mary Sadoques of Keene.
Three area men were arrested in connection with a shooting in a Walmart parking lot Wednesday in Claremont that sent one person to the hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
All three were charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and conspiracy to commit criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and one of them was also charged with first-degree assault and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
FRIDAY, Oct. 7
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, telehealth has become an integral part of medical care for many New Hampshire residents.
New legislation passed in August expanded eligible services and added to the list of medical professionals allowed to provide online care, making it clear that telehealth is here to stay.
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, was awarded the Fitzwater Medallion for Leadership in Public Communication at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge Tuesday.
The honor recognizes his work in covering, and explaining, the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While finding some common ground on the use of renewable resources, N.H. Sen. Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard, and Claremont Democrat Charlene Lovett differ on school vouchers and abortion.
The two are squaring off in the Nov. 8 general election for state Senate District 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.