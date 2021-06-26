MONDAY, June 21
Keene’s first Juneteenth event Saturday included speakers honoring the struggles Black Americans have overcome for centuries, as well as reminding people the work isn’t done yet.
“Freedom isn’t free,” Keene resident Pierre Morton told the crowd. “It must be diligently looked after, not for one class or individual or group of people, but for each other.”
Buildings with fire safety lines that supply water for sprinkler systems won’t see an increase in water costs, Keene’s City Council decided.
“Being charged for water that doesn’t move — and doesn’t even actually get replaced except when the system is being tested — certainly doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense,” said Councilor Mike Giacomo.
A Keene man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night when his ATV crashed in Fitzwilliam, according to N.H. Fish and Game.
The agency said Mark Messer was driving on a dirt road and veered off, causing him to run into rocks and debris, which led to the crash.
TUESDAY, June 22
The pool at Robin Hood Park in Keene will be closed this summer due to a lack of lifeguards.
The other public pool in the city, at Wheelock Park, is set to open on Tuesday.
The owner of Fireworks restaurant in downtown Keene is still searching for a buyer, seven months after the eatery closed.
Matthew Blau said he’s received about 10 bids for Fireworks since putting it on the market in spring 2020, but the offers either didn’t meet his asking price or were from people he felt couldn’t keep the restaurant open.
The recent warm and dry weather has been great for recreation, not so much for farming.
“Last year was incredibly dry — I think it’s just as bad now,” said Steve Guerriero of Pisgah Farm in Spofford.
WEDNESDAY, June 23
Keene Mayor George Hansel said he’s “heavily leaning” toward running for a second term, though he hasn’t yet made a final decision.
The mayor’s job and 10 City Council seats are among the Keene offices up for election this fall.
When the last of the duck decoys in Keene State’s Brickyard Pond sank, Philip Hitchcock made it his mission to replace them.
A Keene resident, Hitchcock had often been on the campus and watched the decoy bob peacefully on the pond, and decided he “wanted to bring life back to that pond.”
Mama McDonough’s Irish Pub, the former Hillsboro restaurant moving to the Keene-owned airport, plans to open July 6.
The restaurant will serve typical pub food and traditional Irish fare, Tuesday through Sunday.
THURSDAY, June 24
Franklin Pierce University says it will require faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning for the fall semester.
The university had previously announced the same requirement for students.
Local arts venues are still waiting for federal help their managers say is needed to recover from the pandemic.
“The amount of money coming in has not equaled the amount of money going out since we reopened,” said Andrew Freeman of Keene Cinemas.
As Keene has looked into a restaurant’s “parklet” proposal to put outdoor seating on part of the road, it’s hit a legal snag.
Nothing in state law appears to give the city the authority to allow the parklets, City Attorney Thomas Mullins told city councilors Wednesday.
FRIDAY, June 25
Restaurateur Luca Paris, a longtime community advocate, will become the new president/CEO of the Greater Keene & Peterborough Chamber of Commerce this summer.
Paris said he intends to keep ownership of his downtown Keene restaurant for now, with staff running the day-to-day operations.
The city of Keene is looking at both short-term and long-term solutions after elevated levels of PFAS chemicals were found in the groundwater at a home near the former landfill.
City councilors recommended installing a water filtration system on the Wyman Road property for three years.
Upgrades to Patricia T. Russell Park in Keene, originally scheduled to start next month, have been pushed back to 2022.
A longer-than-expected design and permitting process and a lag in securing grant funding have delayed the project, which includes adding a playground and athletic field.