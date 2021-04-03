MONDAY, March 29
Dozens of people gathered Sunday in Keene’s Central Square to take a stand against racism toward Asian Americans.
The square was packed with people holding signs bearing messages like “Stop Asian Hate” and “Diversity Makes Us Stronger.”
Keene’s vaccination site on Krif Road has seen steady traffic since opening in December, including a record 1,457 doses administered Wednesday.
People who have appointments can help the process by arriving on time — not early — completing the pre-vaccination questionnaire ahead of time and having their ID ready upon arrival.
New Hampshire opened vaccine registration to people ages 40+ today, but the governor has a request: Please don’t try to sign up all at once.
Eligibility continues to expand this week with people ages 30+ eligible Wednesday, and 16+ eligible Friday.
TUESDAY, March 30
A judge has cleared the way for Hundred Nights to build a homeless shelter on Water Street in Keene.
Three residents had sought to block the move by challenging the city zoning board’s decision to grant a waiver for the project.
One of the Keene residents charged this month with running an unlicensed scheme to sell virtual currency will remain in custody after a judge ruled he was a flight risk.
A federal judge deemed Ian Freeman a risk Monday because of his “substantial financial assets,” lack of ties to New Hampshire and the length of his potential punishment.
New Hampshire’s congressional delegation is calling on the federal government to promote landlord-tenant mediation programs they say would help prevent evictions.
The Granite State recently launched a mediation program that’s being piloted in courts in Concord and Claremont.
WEDNESDAY, March 31
A customer’s cost of switching to a 100 percent renewable energy plan in Keene would be an extra $23 per month, according to a draft of the city’s community power plan.
The additional $23 is expected to bring a consumer to 100 percent renewably sourced electricity, while an extra $10 a month would bring a customer to 50 percent renewable electricity.
The Community Kitchen in Keene has created a new job aimed at addressing the root causes of hunger locally and beyond.
“Of course we want to do our best to give people good, quality food and make sure that’s available, but also start to look at the why,” said Sarah Harpster, the new hunger solutions advocacy coordinator.
A zoning amendment that would strip Peterborough’s planning board of its authority to adjust open space regulations for projects will go to voters without the board’s endorsement.
The amendment, brought by a group of residents, wouldn’t affect a plan for housing at the former Walden Eco-Village site, which some had cited as a reason for the proposed change.
THURSDAY, April 1
Keene is using money from the eliminated downtown coordinator job to fund a position that will enforce the new social host ordinance.
Financial problems within the organization splitting the cost of the coordinator with the city put an end to the job last year.
After 22 years with the Walpole Police Department — 10 of them as chief — Michael Paquette is stepping down.
Lt. Justin Sanctuary, himself a 17-year veteran in Walpole, becomes the chief today.
Project Graduation at Keene High is facing a shortage of money and volunteers for the substance-free graduation event this year.
Organizers are hoping to raise about $10,000 for an outdoor, scaled-down celebration the day after graduation.
FRIDAY, April 2
All N.H. public schools must return to full in-person learning by April 19, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday.
The move was met with surprise and concern from some local school leaders.
The Keene State research team studying the presence of COVID-19 in city wastewater can now chart the potential presence of two virus variants.
“I would most expect to see the UK variant, and if we don’t see the South African variant, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see it at some point,” said Jeanelle Boyer, a professor of public health and one of the project leaders.
Pfizer-BioNTech’s announcement that its vaccine is 100 percent effective in kids age 12 to 15 could be a big boost to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, some health experts say.
Children that age “are likely big spreaders of this virus in our community, so if we can inhibit that spread, that would be a major contribution,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University.