MONDAY, June 8
The Monadnock Region has seen a number of anti-racism protests over the past 10 days, in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody.
Those demonstrations continued Friday and into the weekend, including in Keene, Rindge, Walpole and Peterborough.
A Stoddard resident lost his home and belongings in a fire Friday night, the Stoddard Fire Department reported in a Facebook post.
The Facebook post said the homeowner was now staying with a friend, and members of the community are collecting clothing to donate to the man.
Jaffrey officials spoke at Hope Fellowship Church during a town meeting, while voters listened from their cars in the parking lot through open windows or tuned to 87.9 FM, which broadcast the proceedings.
Hands sticking out of car windows replaced voice votes; honks signaled approval in the place of applause.
TUESDAY, June 9
A prominent Keene State College administrator and the recently retired superintendent of the Cheshire County jail will serve as co-chairs of the mayor’s new committee on racial justice.
Dottie Morris, the college’s associate vice president for diversity and inclusion, and Rick Van Wickler, the former jail superintendent, will lead the committee, Mayor George Hansel said Monday.
Dozens of Monadnock Region nonprofit agencies are participating in N.H. Gives, an annual 24-hour fundraising event that kicks off this evening.
An initiative of the N.H. Center for Nonprofits, the goal of N.H. Gives is to collect as many donations as possible for charitable organizations in the state.
A Keene man accused of pulling a gun on neighbors last year was sentenced to a year in jail, according to court records.
David E. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty to a felony criminal threatening charge and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault in Cheshire County Superior Court last month.
WEDNESDAY, June 10
Gov. Chris Sununu said last week the state now has enough tests to allow anyone to be tested for COVID-19, but two local doctors say the benefits of being tested are limited for many.
Being tested adds to the state’s pool of data, though a person who tests positive for COVID-19 will likely be directed to continue protocols they should already be following, according to Dr. Michael Lindberg, chief medical officer at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough.
A former Harrisville municipal employee pleaded guilty Monday to stealing town money and was ordered to pay more than $1,400 in restitution.
Andrea L. Walker, 38, of Keene, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of theft by unauthorized taking and was sentenced to 180 days in jail and one year of probation in addition to the restitution.
Residents of New Hampshire long-term care facilities may soon be able to receive visitors again, so long as the institution is not experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.
During a news conference Tuesday, N.H. Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said a work group has been formed to develop a plan to allow residents to visit with loved ones safely.
THURSDAY, June 11
A Keene woman was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Fitzwilliam on Route 12 Wednesday night.
Danielle R. Christian, 31, was found dead when emergency crews arrived on the scene near Warren Hill Road, police said.
The Keene and Claremont chapters of Planned Parenthood will now distribute naloxone, which temporarily counters the effects of opioid overdoses, as part of a pilot program announced Tuesday.
Naloxone — or Narcan — can now be offered to patients at no cost, according to spokesman Derek Edry.
The Keene School District is appealing an arbitration decision that the district violated its collective-bargaining agreement with the teachers union.
The Keene Education Association maintains that the district intentionally delays early-retirement payments to save money and that this practice decreases teachers’ pensions, but the district denies those allegations.
FRIDAY, June 12
Gov. Chris Sununu presented reopening dates Thursday for the remaining businesses that had not yet received the go-ahead to resume operations after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also announced additional federal CARES Act money for rural broadband and people facing housing insecurity.
At a time when it seems like the deck is stacked against charitable giving, the annual NH Gives campaign benefiting nonprofit organizations across the state had a banner year.
In a 24-hour period earlier this week, the campaign raised more than twice what it had brought in the previous four years combined.
After an outpouring of support for a proposed helicopter flight school at Dillant-Hopkins Airport, a Keene City Council committee has recommended moving the business’ request forward.
A few opponents expressed concerns at Thursday’s meeting over possible noise pollution.