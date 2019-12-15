MONDAY, Dec. 9
A local entrepreneur has opened a nightclub in downtown Keene, in the space that formerly housed Scores Sports Bar and Grille.
The Trax Club acquired a liquor license for 82 Main St. on Nov. 26, according to records from the N.H. Liquor Commission.
Keene’s energy and climate committee is asking for the City Council’s support for a potential effort to “solarize” Keene and Marlborough.
The campaign is intended to educate the community and encourage energy-efficient weatherization techniques and solar panel installations.
Keene is working toward its goal of repairing and reconstructing a major taxiway at the city’s Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey.
A recent $358,378 grant from the Bureau of Aeronautics will fund the design and permitting for an extension to taxiway A, which serves as the airport’s primary runway.
TUESDAY, Dec. 10
The Monadnock Regional School District is suing to stop the Keene School District from changing the Cheshire Career Center’s schedule next academic year.
The schedule change is part of a move toward later start times at Keene High School, and Monadnock officials say it would limit students’ ability to take classes there.
A Jaffrey man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images.
Police say they found the material after searching the home of Todd R. White, 48, in February.
Residents heard Monday about how high-speed Internet could come to all Westmoreland addresses without a tax increase.
If the proposal passes by a two-thirds majority of voters in March, the town would take out a bond with the principal and interest covered by Consolidated Communications.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 11
Wallace “Wally” Reney has been the face of Cheshire County’s chapter of Toys for Tots for five decades, but this year will be his last.
Scott Fifield, 57, a retired veteran who lives in Westmoreland, is taking over as coordinator.
A Keene High student was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following what police suspect was a drug overdose at school.
The 17-year-old boy did not appear to be in life-threatening danger and was conscious when taken to Cheshire Medical Center, police said.
A man was arrested Tuesday night in downtown Keene after he failed to stop for officers investigating a report he pulled out a gun in a city bar, police said.
Lt. Steven Tenney said Joshua S. Blanchette, 37, of Keene has been charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
THURSDAY, Dec. 12
In the wake of a middle school student’s death by suicide this fall in their district, students at ConVal Regional High School are working to break the silence surrounding the issue.
Through several student-led events and programs, Cruz Dellasanta 17; Hannah Doherty, 18; Callie Boisvert, 14; Abbey Shumway, 14; and Catrina Kipka, 17, are starting conversations on suicide and mental health.
C&S officials say they were not surprised by the recent loss of the company’s largest customer, and it will be business as usual in the region.
Richard Cohen, chairman of the board and the founder’s grandson, says C&S has no intentions of changing its physical footprint in the region.
A large conservation project in Surry and Gilsum has received another boost, thanks to a state grant announced Monday.
The $332,067 award from the N.H. Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund aids The Nature Conservancy’s effort to purchase 1,368 forested acres on the eastern side of Surry Mountain by the end of the year.
FRIDAY, Dec. 13
The plight of a Keene family of seven being evicted this weekend sheds light on the lack of local affordable housing options.
“If a family of two were to fall into a homeless situation right now, I think it would be hard for them to find shelter, much less a family of seven,” said Rob Waters, a homeless outreach specialist with Southwestern Community Services.
A lawsuit that accuses several major hotel brands of failing to take sufficient action to detect and prevent sex trafficking brings to the forefront a crime that often stays in the shadows.
From 2016 to 2018, the lawsuit alleges, two men brought a New Hampshire woman to hotel rooms in different parts of the state, including Keene, where she was forced to perform sex acts.
A new grant program from the Cheshire County Conservation District aims to help small landowners improve the wildlife habitat on their properties.
The district’s new Conservation Opportunity Fund is geared toward landowners with fewer than 25 acres.