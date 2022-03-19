MONDAY, March 14
Richmond residents voted to replace two bridges in town and put aside funds for a possible shakeup in local ambulance services at the annual town meeting on Saturday.
Selectboard member Andrew Wallace said the additional funds for the ambulance service are there to cover the town due to changes with DiLuzio Ambulance Service, Richmond’s current provider.
Chesterfield voters approved most items on the school and town meeting warrants Saturday, including the budgets, but defeated a petition to increase the town selectboard to five members.
Resident Amy LaFontaine said she spearheaded the petition because she thinks the amount of town business calls for more members.
Dublin residents approved every warrant article at the annual town meeting Saturday, including a $2.3 million operating budget and funding for a highway department break room.
The selectboard also named longtime moderator Tim Clark, who passed away in November, Citizen of the Year.
TUESDAY, March 15
Monday was the deadline for people living in an encampment behind the Keene Hannaford to leave, and as of that morning, only one couple remained from what multiple people have said was a roughly 15-person camp.
Property owners issued no-trespass notices to those who had been staying behind the supermarket last week. The action has raised questions about how best to help people experiencing homelessness in Keene.
A bill that has passed the N.H. House would update the state’s indecent exposure statute to outlaw so-called “cyber flashing,” in which someone transmits an unsolicited lewd image to another person.
The bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Rhodes, R-Winchester, is set to be considered today by the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The Brattleboro man accused of firing a gun outside a bar in downtown Keene last month is facing felony charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and second-degree assault.
The man has also been charged with two counts of criminal threatening and one count of attempted criminal mischief, according to court documents.
WEDNESDAY, March 16
Local manufacturing firms sought solutions to recruitment challenges facing their industry at a panel with Keene Mayor George Hansel and state officials on Tuesday.
Representatives from the firms voiced concerns ranging from recruitment of out-of-state candidates due to a limited housing market to a need for the industry to market itself to area residents.
The N.H. House passed a bill in a partisan vote on Tuesday to prohibit state and local authorities from enforcing federal gun laws.
Proponents said it was necessary to block expected federal attempts to tighten gun regulations, while opponents said it would harm cooperation between state and federal law enforcement.
Fitz, one of three black bear cubs rescued in Peterborough last month after a tree fell on their den during nearby construction, has died of pneumonia.
“He was a sweet, gentle cub full of mischief and merriment who kept his sisters on their toes and who brought joy to all that were privileged to take care of him and meet him,” read an Instagram post from the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, where the cubs were taken after being rescued.
THURSDAY, March 17
Amid waning demand, all state-managed fixed COVID-vaccination sites will close this month, including the one in Keene, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services said.
The sites will close on Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m., and four of seven mobile vaccination teams will also stop operating after that day.
State officials have announced the name of the state trooper who fatally shot a Walpole man while on duty last month.
Noah Sanctuary, who has about 14 years of law-enforcement experience, shot Christopher Tkal on Feb. 20, the N.H. Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday afternoon.
The extension of a federal program is helping make broadband services more affordable for low-income households.
The program provides eligible households a monthly discount on Internet services as well as a one-time discount on the purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet.
FRIDAY, March 18
On the heels of people being told to leave an encampment behind a Keene shopping plaza, three city councilors are encouraging the city to take action to help those experiencing homelessness.
This could include a designated area for camping with city-funded dumpsters and restrooms, or parking lots where people living out of their cars could sleep for the night, the councilors said.
Gov. Chris Sununu has vowed to veto the congressional redistricting map that was passed by the N.H. Senate on Thursday.
The proposed map “is not in the best interest of New Hampshire,” Sununu said. “The citizens of this state are counting on us to do better.”