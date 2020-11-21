MONDAY, Nov. 16
The state health department announced a total of 745 new positive test results for COVID-19 in New Hampshire over the weekend.
There were a total of 21 new cases Saturday and Sunday in Cheshire County, along with 48 cases for which the county of residence had yet to be determined.
Scattered power outages are affecting about 230 homes throughout the Monadnock Region this morning after storms overnight brought rain and wind gusts.
“The outages were primarily caused by the strong winds bringing tree limbs down onto the lines,” Eversource spokesman William Hinkle said Monday morning. “Breezy conditions are expected to continue throughout the day, so there may be additional outages as those winds continue throughout the day.”
Keene State College students are scheduled to return home by the middle of next week and finish the semester remotely, but college leaders are already planning for students’ return in the spring.
The college will begin the second semester a week later than originally planned, and students won’t get a spring break, both measures designed to limit the risks of COVID-19 potentially spreading at the school as officials plan for the rest of the academic year.
TUESDAY, Nov. 17
Keene officials are asking people to take protective measures after a security breach may have compromised the banking information of about 5,525 individuals and organizations that sent checks to the city’s post office box.
A person gained access to a database used by TMR Inc., a vendor for the bank Keene works with on certain accounts, the city said.
Keene State College will further its research on how wood burning affects air quality in the city thanks to a $25,000 EPA grant.
The well documented problem has triggered air quality alerts from the state in the past.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 18
Despite COVID-19 cases rising throughout the area, the Monadnock Regional School District will continue its hybrid learning model, the school board decided Tuesday.
Board members cited the low incidence of cases within the schools, and the benefits of students receiving some in-person instruction as their reasoning.
Peterborough native Kate Olson said she never gave up hope of getting her dog Walter back after he ran off during a walk in Missouri last November.
So when he was spotted on a livestream camera, she caught the first flight out.
New Hampshire health officials Tuesday announced two more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 279 more positive tests for the viral disease.
At least 16 of these newly announced cases are from Cheshire County.
THURSDAY, Nov. 19
Taking what they’ve learned since the start of the pandemic to stay ahead of the surge, area hospital officials say they are prepared for the record high COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire.
“We are definitely in a better position than we were in March,” said Dr. Aalok Khole, infectious-disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
A local man has been charged with multiple felonies, including kidnapping, burglary and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, after police say he entered a former coworker’s Alstead home and tried to injure or kill her last week.
In an affidavit filed Nov. 12 in Cheshire County Superior Court, N.H. State Police allege Rodrick R. Rumrill Jr., 33, entered his former colleague’s apartment, where he trapped her after she arrived home.
The number of people statewide who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started is now 15,749, according to the New Hampshire health department.
That figure includes more than 440 additional positives announced Wednesday.
FRIDAY, Nov. 20
Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday that New Hampshire would be under a face-covering requirement effective Friday morning and continuing through Jan. 15.
“This mandate will apply to all indoor public spaces, and outdoors as well, when social distancing cannot be maintained,” Sununu said during Thursday’s news conference.
The Keene City Council has voted to establish a new part-time position within the police department to fulfill added duties associated with the city’s new social host ordinance.
The ordinance, which aims to hold hosts of rowdy parties accountable for unruly behavior, goes into effect at the end of December.
Twenty people who were tested Saturday for COVID-19 at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene need to be retested, after the samples leaked in transport, according to a hospital spokesman.
The vials were being delivered to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s laboratory in Lebanon when the incident occurred, spokesman Matthew Barone said.