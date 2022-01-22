MONDAY, Jan. 17
After a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, the Harris Hill ski jump will celebrate 100 years at the Cedar Street venue in Brattleboro next month, which has become the epicenter of the sport in New England.
The event will include nighttime jumping — a first at Harris Hill — and festivities to honor the lasting support from people in Brattleboro, said Patricia Howell, president of its organizing committee.
Substantial work is needed to repair the Wells Street parking garage in Keene.
City Engineer Donald Lussier requested permission to use funds allocated for minor repairs to address the structural problems at the downtown garage where, on two occasions, pieces of the concrete ceiling have fallen onto cars parked inside.
An Alstead home on Main Street was destroyed on Saturday morning in a second-alarm fire.
The person who lived there is safe and was taken to the hospital as a precaution, said Alstead Fire Chief Kim Kercewich. The fire, which started on the second floor, is not considered suspicious.
TUESDAY, Jan. 18
State and local officials are warning New Hampshire residents about recent COVID-19 scams.
The scams seek personal information by using fraudulent websites, phone calls and text messages that pose as official government agencies or reputable coronavirus vaccine and testing resources.
Twenty-six health care associations and advocacy groups have signed a letter urging that remote public participation be allowed in N.H. House committee meetings.
The letter, sent to all state representatives Thursday, says the rise in COVID-19 case numbers and the omicron variant put people at risk if they’re required to testify in-person at hearings.
Westmoreland’s former town clerk intends to plead guilty to charges of theft by misapplication of property, according to recent court filings.
Last year, prosecutors said Cindi H. Adler withheld more than $26,000 in vehicle-registration fees from 2012 to 2013.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19
Cheshire Medical Center’s COVID test positivity rate has reached a new high of 28.2 percent.
”We think of our numbers as a sample of what’s going on in the community, so if you walk down the street with four people, one of them probably has COVID,” said Dr. Don Caruso, the hospital’s CEO and president.
The Keene Board of Education made no changes to the district’s $71.1 million budget proposal following a public hearing on Tuesday night.
A rise in insurance premiums, caused by an unusual number of catastrophic claims in recent years, was a big driver in the budget increase compared to the current year, district officials said.
An effort to add exceptions to the state’s new abortion law failed to gain support from a House committee on Tuesday.
House Bill 1609, supported by Gov. Chris Sununu, would have added exceptions for instances of rape or incest, as well as cases where the fetus has defects so severe as to be “incompatible with life.”
THURSDAY, Jan. 20
Stoddard town officials say a host of issues, including a recent scramble for new auditors and bookkeeping inaccuracies, have delayed them from issuing property tax bills.
With the delays stretching into the new year, Stoddard residents can no longer deduct their property taxes from their 2021 income-tax obligations.
A new art gallery has popped up, giving artists of the Monadnock Region a new space to showcase their work.
Opened by Keene resident Taryn Fisher on Jan. 1, Studio 1868 is hosting pop-up receptions in local spaces while it seeks a permanent location.
A local state representative has introduced a bill that would eliminate the enforcement division of the N.H. Liquor Commission.
Rep. Peter Leishman, D-Peterborough, said the role of the division’s investigators has grown beyond liquor enforcement and inspections, and sometimes duplicates the work of other police agencies.
FRIDAY, Jan. 21
The president of the Keene firefighters union says the city is in the midst of a fire-prevention crisis due to antiquated software and years of understaffing, resulting in a backlog of code violations.
Lt. Daniel Nowill said he recently became aware of the backlog, which concerned him enough that he penned a letter to Fire Chief Mark Howard and later posted a public service announcement Wednesday night to the union’s Facebook page.
Keene State and Franklin Pierce are both expecting to return to in-person instruction next week as planned.
Both institutions chose to transition temporarily to remote learning for the first week of the semester to give students and employees time to receive the results of their required coronavirus tests.
The possession and use of marijuana would be legalized and its sale regulated by the state under a bill discussed in a N.H. House committee.
Rep. Jennifer Rhodes, R-Winchester, one of the co-sponsors, said there is strong public interest in such legislation, especially since many other states allow recreational use of the drug.