MONDAY, Feb. 10
Voters at the Keene School District’s deliberative session Saturday expressed dismay at the school board’s opposition to a proposal that would increase pay and benefits for tutors.
They passed nearly all of the warrant articles onto the March ballot unchanged, aside from a slight increase to the operating budget.
After a day of snow, freezing rain and power outages, the sun came out on a chilly Saturday morning and so did 370 runners and volunteers for this year’s 5K Red Cap Run in Keene.
The race benefited Bella Melendy, 7, of Keene who suffered a traumatic head injury after a sledding accident last February.
Democratic presidential contenders Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders made final appeals to Keene voters over the weekend.
New Hampshire residents will cast their votes in the primary Tuesday.
TUESDAY, Feb. 11
A hibachi restaurant in Keene owes its employees nearly $43,000 in back wages, according to an inspection report by the N.H. Department of Labor.
Koto Japanese Steakhouse on Winchester Street also faces possible fines from the state agency.
Faced with a fundraising shortfall, Monadnock United Way announced Monday that it will cut its allocations to nonprofit agencies this year by $242,300.
The organization will continue funding a core set of programs — many of them multi-agency collaborations — as planned, or with small reductions.
Swanzey’s zoning board Monday approved a multi-family housing development being proposed for Old Homestead Highway (Route 32) near Dillant-Hopkins Airport.
A public hearing on a significantly larger project that’s also being pitched for that general area has been continued until next month.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 12
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who dominated New Hampshire’s Democratic primary four years ago, won the contest again Tuesday, narrowly beating former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Sanders won nearly every community in the Monadnock Region.
The town’s school board says the Winchester School District will have to get rid of public kindergarten, athletic programs and student transportation to Keene High School if voters approve the proposed budget that will appear on the ballot in March.
An amendment cutting the board’s proposed $12,840,830 budget by nearly $1.6 million passed during Thursday night’s annual deliberative session.
A Swanzey man was arrested by Keene police Tuesday afternoon, following an armed robbery at a downtown business.
Joshua Drinnon, 26, allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of money from Synergy on Main Street around 1:10 p.m., according to a news release from Keene police.
THURSDAY, Feb. 13
The force is strong with Christopher and Melinda James, who welcomed their first-born child, Luke Skywalker James, to the world earlier this month.
Baby Luke was born on his due date, Feb. 4, at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough.
With the help of local donors, the Mill Hollow Heritage Association is breathing life back into what “used to be the heartbeat of the community” in Alstead, the nonprofit group’s president said.
Chase’s Mill is expected to be reopened to the public as a “working museum” in July, according to association President Sharon Spaulding.
The Swanzey man accused of robbing a downtown Keene store remains held without bail.
Police say Joshua Drinnon is also accused of stealing 11 firearms from a Keene home and selling them to someone in Winchester for cocaine.
FRIDAY, Feb. 14
After 14 years at Keene High School, the last several of which he served as principal, Jim Logan plans to step down at the end of this academic year.
Whoever succeeds him will be the high school’s fourth principal within the past decade.
As lawmakers in Concord consider bumping up the tobacco age statewide, area residents gathered in Keene Thursday to discuss the dangers of youth smoking and vaping.
Hosted by the Keene Family YMCA’s Community Coalition on Youth Substance Use, the event focused on two pieces of legislation — Senate Bill 248 and House Bill 1662 — that would raise the legal age to buy, possess or use tobacco in New Hampshire.
State transportation officials will update Swanzey selectmen next week on a roundabout project slated to start in the spring.
The circle will be at the intersection of Sawyers Crossing Road and Route 32.