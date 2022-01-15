MONDAY, Jan. 10
Officials say estimated damages exceed $1 million from the fire Saturday night at Cobblestone Ale House in Keene, which left the Main Street building and its contents a total loss.
Firefighters rescued one of the tenants from the second-floor apartments using a thermal-imaging camera.
The town of Swanzey is set to hold public hearings for bonds on Wednesday, including one to fund a proposed fire station.
This is the fifth time since 2015 that Swanzey has included an article for a new fire station on the town meeting warrant.
A Stoddard man died from his injuries two days after his car collided with another vehicle on Route 202 in Peterborough Wednesday, police said.
Joseph Siok, 83, lost control of his car, primarily due to icy conditions, according to Police Chief Scott Guinard.
TUESDAY, Jan. 11
Five months after being destroyed by severe summer storms, a section of Route 12 in Charlestown is under construction.
The road is closed just south of downtown, which some business owners believe has hurt their stop-in customer traffic.
People are urged to prepare for extremely cold temperatures if they’re outside today.
Wind gusts in the region could bring “feels-like” temperatures to well below zero.
Gov. Chris Sununu is asking state lawmakers to rethink their opposition to using $17 million in federal funds for a loan forgiveness program to attract new workers.
The measure cleared the Executive Council, but also needs approval by the Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Committee, which previously tabled the plan.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 12
Cheshire Medical Center has reported the highest proportion of positive tests to date for its second straight week.
The Keene hospital reported a positivity rate of 27.6 percent during the week ending Jan. 6, compared to the week before when it was 23.5 percent.
The proposal to set new boundary lines for N.H. Senate districts has been criticized as gerrymandering, according to testimonies at a Senate committee hearing on Monday.
The Senate Election Law and Municipal Affairs Committee will accept more redistricting proposals before reaching a decision.
Cheshire Medical Center said last fall’s decision not to offer monoclonal antibody treatment was based on the capabilities of the hospitals within the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health system, as well as ongoing staffing constraints.
Locally, Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough — which does not have an ICU — offers the treatment to a limited number of its patients.
THURSDAY, Jan. 13
An uncertain path lies ahead for those affected by the fire at Cobblestone Ale House in Keene on Saturday.
No one died or was seriously injured in the five-alarm fire that destroyed apartments and businesses in the center of downtown, but it still left many victims in its wake as the building and its contents were rendered a total loss.
The successful Taste of Keene food festival plans to return to downtown in June.
The festival would be similar to last year’s edition, which featured food and drink tastings, cooking demonstrations and live music, according to Keene Young Professionals Network event chairman Mike Remy.
Ever awesome: Remembering former Sentinel photographer Bill Gnade.
Gnade, who passed away last week at age 60, was known for his gregarious personality, deep spirituality and passion for everything he did.
FRIDAY, Jan. 14
A new proposal backed by Keene officials would draw on federal aid New Hampshire has accrued for roadwork to help pay for a planned overhaul of Winchester Street.
The city is responsible for 20 percent of the planned $9.1 million project, but this obligation could be reduced if Keene is able to purchase toll credits from the N.H. Department of Transportation.
Dozens of people advocated before a N.H. House committee Thursday for a bill that would require all election ballots cast in the state to be counted by hand.
About two-thirds of the state’s municipalities use optical scan devices, known as AccuVote machines, to tally paper ballots filled out by voters, and the other third does hand counts, according to the N.H. Secretary of State’s office.
Andrew Maneval shared his experience in the N.H. House thus far as one of the newest state representatives.
“It’s a very interesting process, but it’s been somewhat partisan by nature, which is unfortunate, but I guess that’s where we are,” Maneval, D-Harrisville, said after the House held its first two floor sessions last week.