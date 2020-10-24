MONDAY, Oct. 19
About 50 people gathered on Keene’s Central Square Sunday afternoon to rally support for President Trump, as well as state and local Republican candidates.
Despite national polls that have consistently shown Trump trailing the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, Ramona Branch, a retired photojournalist who lives in Dublin, said she maintains her belief that Trump will prevail.
Four Peterborough first responders have tested positive for COVID-19, and another eight are in quarantine after coming into close contact with the people who contracted the illness, Fire and Rescue Department Chief Ed Walker said Monday.
The department learned of the first case on Thursday, Walker said, after an on-call firefighter developed mild symptoms and his full-time employer directed him to get tested for COVID-19.
TUESDAY, Oct. 20
A bicyclist was taken to Cheshire Medical Center Monday evening after he suffered what police describe as possibly serious injuries in a collision with a dump truck on Route 101 in Keene.
The crash occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of Route 101 and Optical Avenue, according to Keene police.
New Hampshire is taking applications for a second round of financial aid to businesses harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced last week that another $100 million of the state’s CARES Act funds would go toward the Main Street Relief Fund.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 21
Keene police have reported the name of the bicyclist hurt after a collision with a dump truck Monday as Devin Giles, 20, of Rochester.
Giles suffered serious injuries to his torso and lower body, and was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, police said.
Franklin Pierce University has rescinded its policy on transgender student-athletes, part of an agreement to settle a complaint against the school filed with the U.S. Department of Education.
The school enacted the policy — which allowed transgender women to compete on its women’s sports teams after one year of hormone treatment, including testosterone suppression — in September 2018.
Hybrid instruction is likely to continue for at least another few months in the Monadnock Regional School District, following a vote of the school board Tuesday night.
Monadnock returned to classes last month under a hybrid model, with students attending school two days per week and learning from home the other three days.
THURSDAY, Oct. 22
Keene is one step closer to adopting an ordinance that would hold the hosts of social gatherings responsible for ensuring their parties stay under control.
The City Council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee voted Wednesday to send a proposed ordinance back to the full council for a second read, after the council did the first read last week.
Students of Chesterfield School will transition to full in-person instruction in the coming weeks, after nearly two months of hybrid learning.
Chesterfield will be the third district in N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 to bring students to campus full time since schools shifted to remote learning last March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
William Patrick Duncan, of Walpole, was at a bar in Los Angeles the night Donald Trump was elected president in 2016 and said a phrase popped into his mind to describe the despair he and other liberal patrons were feeling: “The Tears of Patriots.”
Duncan, 30, used the phrase to title an electronic collection of 34 poems he published this month — each of them an attempt to capture the pain that many Americans have felt while observing the bitter political disclosure and what Duncan described as the decay of political institutions during Trump’s presidency.
FRIDAY, Oct. 23
A Charlestown man was in critical condition Thursday afternoon after being involved in a motor vehicle crash in Keene on Route 9 that morning, according to police.
Shawn Davis, 56, was left with “serious and potential grave injuries” and was taken by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, Keene police said.
Citing the financial toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, Strolling of the Heifers, Inc., is suspending all of its operations, the organization announced Thursday afternoon.
The board of directors made the decision following “careful analysis and consideration,” it said in an emailed statement, which notes how heavily Strolling of the Heifers depends on its annual Brattleboro parade — which was canceled this year — and other events to operate.