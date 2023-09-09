MONDAY, Sept. 4
Labor Day, no newspaper published.
TUESDAY, Sept. 5
Downtown Keene became an all-day concert Saturday as 50 bands and musical artists came together for the 22nd annual Keene Music Festival.
The open-air, no-cost festival seemed to strike a chord with crowds of all ages, who could choose between half a dozen staging areas where musicians dazzled onlookers, some of whom even brought chairs to experience full sets.
Lack of affordable child care and housing are contributing to a labor shortage that is slowing economic growth in New Hampshire, according to a report the N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute released Thursday.
“Additional labor force growth in New Hampshire is very likely to be a prerequisite to advancing overall economic growth,” the report says.
Runners from near and far endured the heat for the 15th annual Swanzey Covered Bridges Half-Marathon Sunday.
The half-marathon is also known as “Elijah’s Race” in memory of the late Elijah Barrett, a physical education teacher at Monadnock Regional High School.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 6
Two people were taken to Cheshire Medical Center with stab wounds early Sunday morning after an incident on Church Street in Keene, police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
Keene police Lt. Joel Chidester said Tuesday afternoon there were no suspects in custody, but the incident was believed to not be random and there was no danger to the public.
The fifth annual Keene International Festival is slated for Sept. 23 at the Keene Recreation Center on Washington Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The free event — which will feature food, dance, games and exhibits from around the world — is intended to unify, recognize and honor the cultural diversity of the greater Keene community.
N.H. Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, who finished a strong second to Chris Sununu in the 2016 Republican primary for governor, says he’s not interested in running in next year’s gubernatorial election.
Edelblut said he wants to focus on his family and continue to serve out his term overseeing the state education department.
THURSDAY, Sept. 7
A $1 million grant has boosted efforts by the Monadnock Economic Development Corp. to develop an industrial park on 12.9 acres of land on the east side of Keene.
MEDC plans to use the money to buy the parcel on Optical Avenue, which was once used for a drive-in theater.
The Keene City Council is poised to decide tonight whether to approve a new public right of way on the city’s west side that would pave the way for a 12.42-acre housing subdivision.
The proposed Brookfield Lane would connect Whitcombs Mill Road to the land development, which would lie just north of an intersection with Route 9.
An external investigation into a crash between two Jaffrey police cruisers resulted in disciplinary action against one officer, Chief Todd Muilenberg announced this week.
Officer Igor Celzner failed to yield the right-of-way, resulting in the crash that totaled the vehicle he was driving and another cruiser on Aug. 18 around 12:20 a.m.
FRIDAY, Sept. 8
On Thursday, the Keene City Council voted unanimously to enter negotiations with Keene State College to create locker rooms at the city-owned Keene Ice arena for the school’s recently announced varsity hockey programs.
Also on Thursday, city councilors approved a new public right of way off Whitcombs Mill Road to make way for a 12.42-acre subdivision.
Owners Joe and Cherie Ladeau are closing the Keene location of Winchendon Furniture Co., said Mike Mann, the store’s general manager.
The closure of the 5,000-square-foot store is the first step in the couple’s plan toward retirement, according to Mann.
