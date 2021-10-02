MONDAY, Sept. 27
From kids to seniors, for many the DeMar marathon is more than just a race.
In the Super Seniors race Sunday, Nancy Watkins walked in honor of her father, who loved the event and died earlier this month at the age of 95.
The annual Pickle Festival in Winchester returned for its 23rd year Saturday.
Throngs of people lined Main Street to snag free pickles handed out by volunteers with the Kiwanis Club of Winchester, listen to live music, and peruse the various food, apparel and crafts vendors spread across the surrounding area.
State officials will hold a public forum in Peterborough next month over a proposed merger between two major health care systems in New Hampshire.
First announced in January 2019, the merger would combine Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health — which includes Cheshire Medical Center in Keene — with GraniteOne Health, which comprises three hospitals, including Peterborough’s Monadnock Community Hospital.
TUESDAY, Sept. 28
Patricia T. Russell Park in Keene is set to receive more than $400,000 in federal funding.
The grant will go toward improving different aspects of the park, formerly known as Carpenter Field, such as upgrading the playground and developing a trail around the park perimeter.
Who can get a COVID-19 booster shot, why do they need it and where, locally, can you get one?
The CDC expanded its guidelines last week to include booster shots for high-risk populations besides people who are immunocompromised.
Area schools are addressing the recent vandalism inspired by a social media trend.
The “devious licks” challenge on TikTok, which derives its name from a slang term for theft, has swept through schools across the country since the beginning of September.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 29
Presented by artist Theo Martey, the “Come Together, Drum Together” program at Wheelock School in Keene aimed to unify students who spent much of the past year apart.
“Learning about different cultures, it’s something that sticks with the kids for a long time,” said Martey, who grew up in Ghana and lives in Manchester.
Winchester’s selectboard has hired a new police chief for the town, after eight months without one.
Erik Josephson, who has more than 30 years of law-enforcement experience, was signed to a one-year contract and starts Oct. 4.
Rindge’s zoning board on Tuesday approved revised plans for 59 new homes on Route 119.
The move likely ends a threat by the developer to take the project in front of a state panel on property-related disputes.
THURSDAY, Sept. 30
A stalking petition has been filed against a Keene mayoral candidate.
The petition alleges Mark J. Zuchowski went to a Keene city employee’s office repeatedly over several days and later showed up at her home and refused to leave.
Cheshire County plans to join the state in a national opioid settlement with three major drug companies.
The settlement would require the distributors to pay up to $21 billion over 18 years, with about $115 million over that time frame dedicated to New Hampshire.
A Rochester man was arrested in connection with an attack at a concert last month that left a Keene woman temporarily paralyzed.
Gregory Joseph, 33, was arrested Wednesday morning, charged with second-degree assault.
FRIDAY, Oct. 1
For the fourth week in a row, the state health department has reported COVID-19 cases at a Keene nursing home amid an outbreak that started in August.
As of Wednesday, five more residents and seven more staff members at Alpine Healthcare Center had tested positive for the disease than the totals reported the previous week.
Federal funding is now available to the state and eligible local governments after President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration.
Gov. Chris Sununu had requested the declaration in response to damages caused by a slow-moving storm that hit the Monadnock Region July 17-19.
Swanzey’s Whitcomb Hall will host performances and visual artists this weekend in its first major event in 30 years.
The star of the show may be a set of hand-painted backdrop curtains, believed to be around 90 years old, that sat forgotten in the hall’s attic for decades.