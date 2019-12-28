MONDAY, Dec. 23
For the second year, the Winchester police, fire and ambulance departments teamed up with Santa Claus to bring presents to four families in need Saturday.
The idea behind starting this program last year was to connect with the community and establish that police, fire and ambulance personnel provide assistance in more than just emergencies, according to Police Chief Mike T. Tollett.
After years of waiting, a new bridge connecting Hinsdale and Brattleboro has a secure funding source and a tentative construction plan to start within the next two years.
The $50 million project got a boost recently when U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., announced a new $12 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Bernie Sanders talked about how much his campaign and the movement behind him have grown in four years at a holiday dinner party at the Stonewall Farm in Keene Sunday night.
After suffering a heart attack and undergoing a stents procedure in October, Sanders has only risen in the polls, climbing back into the lead in New Hampshire.
TUESDAY, Dec. 24
Students for Hope, a Keene High School student organization, collect items to include in care packages for new patients at Cheshire Medical Center’s Norris Cotton Cancer Center-Kingsbury Pavilion.
The facility, which serves more than 31,000 patients at several locations in New Hampshire and Vermont, provides comprehensive cancer diagnosis, treatment, and recovery services.
A Langdon man was pinned underneath his vehicle, after his car struck several trees and rolled over Monday morning in Surry.
Alexander Waters, 27, suffered serious injuries in the incident and had to be extricated from the vehicle, a news release from state police stated.
Keene Mayor Kendall W. Lane presided over his final City Council meeting Thursday and offered parting gifts to five colleagues who won’t be returning with the new year.
Lane recognized each outgoing councilor individually, calling them up and gifting them each a key to the city, which he called an open invitation to return to the council in the future.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 25
Christmas — no paper published.
THURSDAY, Dec. 26
Since Aiden Beers had surgery to correct his scoliosis this January with the help of his community, he’s done more than make strides toward his recovery — he’s nearing the end of a marathon.
His January procedure was funded with money from a Facebook campaign his family started and proceeds from the 2018 Red Cap Run, a race that raises funds for local families in crisis.
Area synagogues are preparing for annual Hanukkah celebrations this week, with traditional dinners planned for Friday.
This year, Hanukkah runs from Dec. 22 to Dec. 30.
Police say an attempted burglary of a Keene antiques shop Wednesday was thwarted by an alarm system.
The Someone entered Colony Antiques at 48 Emerald St. through a damaged side door just before 2 p.m., according to Keene police Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal.
FRIDAY, Dec. 27
Chesterfield police are investigating a possible burglary at the Spofford Post Office, according to a Facebook post this morning.
A brief post on the police department’s Facebook page just before 7 a.m. said the post office on North Shore Road would be “closed for an [undetermined] amount of time today.
Several consequential and surprising political stories emerged in 2019, from the presidential campaign trail to the Elm City’s local elections.
Some of the top stories include: the state budget and political impasse, mayor-elect Hansel and a new generation of Elm City leadership, the rise of Pete Buttigieg, the continuing opioid crisis and affordable housing.
High School holiday tournaments are going full bore Friday, all across the state, and featuring just about every sport and every team.
The Noyes Volkswagen Holiday Boys’ Basketball Tournament kicked off today at Keene State College and a daylong girls’ hockey jamboree also started this morning at Keene ICE.