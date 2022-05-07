MONDAY, May 2
As Molly Pinney of Keene monitors the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, she sees an enormous need among the families of children with autism who are fleeing the war-torn country.
Pinney, the founder and CEO of the Global Autism Project, is leading a small group — including two other local women — to Eastern Europe later this week to help support families with children who have autism.
A motorcyclist who suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night on Route 63 was in stable condition as of this morning, according to Chesterfield Police Chief Duane Chickering.
The operator was traveling south just before 7 p.m. when he lost control on a corner near Gateway Drive, Chickering said.
Several Keene State students have reported finding bugs in their food over recent weeks.
In response, the college has switched to a new product supplier, said Bonnie Blanchard, the director of dining operations at the college.
TUESDAY, May 3
A garage fire in Swanzey on March 20 was prevented from turning into something much worse, thanks to the quick action of Aksel Jalava, 5, who alerted his family to the flames.
Aksel — who said he wants to be a firefighter when he grows up — got his first glimpse of what that career might look like Monday, as the Swanzey Station 3 crew honored him with a ceremony and certificate.
The state Senate recently voted in favor of legislation to create a “parental bill of rights,” rejecting a proposal by Democratic Sen. Jay Kahn of Keene to instead produce a booklet of rights that are already protected.
The bill seeks to prohibit state and local government from infringing “on the rights of parents to direct the upbringing and education of their children unless reasonable and necessary to achieve a compelling state interest.”
The Keene Conservation Commission is facilitating its second annual garlic mustard challenge, in which volunteers gather to uproot the invasive species.
Saturday’s event is part of a coordinated effort across New England to stop the spread of garlic mustard, which can actually change the soil it grows in, making it uninhabitable for other species.
WEDNESDAY, May 4
COVID-19 has taken the lives of at least 112 Cheshire County residents, and nearly 2,500 people statewide, according to data from the state health department.
In the first of five reports from The Sentinel’s “Coping with COVID-19” series, we share stories of people lost due to COVID, and how their loved ones are coping.
Democrats challenged Gov. Chris Sununu’s statement in support of abortion rights on Tuesday, referring to his signing of the budget bill last year that included new restrictions on abortions in New Hampshire.
This comes one day after Politico published a draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized the medical procedure nationwide.
Police say the driver of a pickup truck rammed an officer’s cruiser Tuesday afternoon before fleeing down Old Chesterfield Road at dangerous speeds, prompting Chesterfield School to shelter in place.
Police do not believe there is any danger to the general public, and the incident remains under investigation.
THURSDAY, May 5
The local criminal justice system — from the courts to the jail — has continued to operate mostly unimpeded through much of the pandemic, court and corrections officials said in the second of five stories from The Sentinel’s “Coping with COVID-19” series.
That’s due in large part to changes in the system’s protocols — ranging from the lasting, like video conferencing to help facilitate many court proceedings, to the short-term changes to jail operations designed to protect inmates and staff.
Two brothers were honored for their heroism during a car crash last month in an event on Wednesday night that drew about 30 people, including several first responders from area departments.
Vincent Heck, 19, and Jake Heck, 16, of Hillsboro rescued Jeffrey Voss, 50, of Alstead, from his burning vehicle after fire officials say Voss crashed into a vertical stone face on Route 9 in Nelson on April 15.
Thousands of adult Medicaid recipients in New Hampshire would gain dental benefits under bills advancing through the state Legislature, but many more will continue to struggle to find affordable dentistry.
Gail Brown, director of the N.H. Oral Health Coalition, said about 85,000 people would be eligible to gain dental coverage under the legislation, but many dentists likely won’t take Medicaid patients because of low reimbursement rates and other factors.
FRIDAY, May 6
Many area business owners had to temporarily shut their doors and reshape their operations to serve customers in a COVID world.
But after the distribution of vaccines and the end of mask mandates, some told The Sentinel they’re hopeful for what the future holds in a post-pandemic economy.
Keene’s zoning board this week paved the way for the building currently housing Keene Casino to be turned into apartments.
The building, owned by the same company as the Colony Mill apartments across the way, is planned to hold five apartments.
State representatives on Thursday put aside a bill designed to spur housing development by improving training and streamlining procedures at local land-use boards.
Last week, Republicans on the House Committee on Municipal and County Government added an unrelated measure to the bill that would allow school-district budget caps.