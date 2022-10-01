MONDAY, Sept. 26
It was a brisk fall morning Sunday for the more than 600 runners participating in the Clarence DeMar Marathon and Half Marathon, and the dozens of cheering spectators along the way.
Derry native Samuel Fazioli won the full marathon in 2:23:56, just six minutes slower than the race record set in 1983.
Roughly 1,500 people turned out for the third annual International Festival Saturday at the Keene Recreation Center, a celebration offering a snapshot of diverse cultures from all over the world.
The festival, spearheaded by co-organizers Ritu Budakoti and Elizabeth Nieuwsma-Dell, featured music and dance performances, a global bazaar of goods and multicultural cuisine.
Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley spoke at the Cheshire County Republican Committee banquet Friday night at the Keene Country Club.
Haley, who was in New Hampshire to support U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc, discussed inflation, immigration, the U.S. military’s exit from Afghanistan and other issues.
TUESDAY, Sept. 27
Keene State College will receive a multimillion-dollar federal grant reimbursing some of the costs of COVID-19 testing.
The FEMA Public Assistance grant covers a testing period of July-October 2020, during which time 27,099 tests were given to students, faculty and staff, according to the agency.
Police arrested Jeremy L. Fitzgerald, 44, of Alstead Monday on a felony charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries.
Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a home on MacLean Road for a report of a person who had suffered a serious gunshot wound.
In the two weeks since retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc won the Republican primary, he’s been trying to explain positions that appealed to his party’s base but could be problematic in his bid to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
At a news conference Monday in Manchester, Hassan promised to defend Social Security and Medicare. Bolduc has called for both federal programs to be overhauled.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28
Amid a significant shortage of affordable housing in the state, the Southwest Region Planning Commission and the N.H. Community Loan Fund have partnered to highlight the value of resident-owned communities.
They say these communities could help increase the area housing stock and in turn bolster the local workforce.
An area law-enforcement veteran who served in overlapping years as Hancock’s police chief and officer-in-charge of the Richmond Police Department has been indicted on felony theft charges.
A grand jury indicted Andrew Wood, 53, of Fitzwilliam on charges alleging he falsified his time card in Richmond, according to court documents.
The man accused of causing life-threatening injuries to a woman when he shot her at an Alstead home Sunday night was ordered held without bail Tuesday, according to court documents.
Jeremy Fitzgerald, 44, of Alstead waived his arraignment in Cheshire County Superior Court on a felony charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
THURSDAY, Sept. 29
A Nepali woman who’s led more than 3,500 young women from her home country to higher education shared her story Wednesday at Keene State College, which four of her students have called a second home.
Usha Acharya, co-founder of the Little Sisters Fund, spoke about her background and why she created the scholarship program that aims to finance a college education for Nepali students at institutions in the U.S. and other countries.
The Chesterfield Public Library board of trustees’ decision to not renew the library director’s contract was made in nonpublic session on May 17, according to meeting minutes.
At last week’s board meeting, which drew nearly 30 attendees, many spoke in support of the former library director and asked questions about the circumstances of her departure.
The Cheshire County Republican Committee has opened a new campaign headquarters in Keene.
Local Republicans gathered in Keene on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of the Emerald Street office.
FRIDAY, Sept. 30
Antidepressants and counseling are the most common ways for people to alleviate their depression symptoms. But for those who experience a form known as treatment-resistant depression, standard remedies provide little to no relief.
Brattleboro Retreat and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon have recently started offering alternative services to help manage treatment-resistant depression symptoms.
A cannabis company with eight dispensaries across Massachusetts and Maine plans to open a Brattleboro location later this fall after regulators greenlit retail sales in Vermont starting Saturday.
The Brattleboro location of Theory Wellness is expected to bring 10 to 15 new jobs to the area, according to Chief Marketing Officer Thomas Winstanley.
Visitors to Keene City Hall can stroll back in time thanks to a recently installed display of political memorabilia, including a rare poster targeting Andrew Jackson during his successful 1832 presidential re-election campaign.
Keene resident Bruce DeMay, retired director of the N.H. Economic and Labor Market Information Bureau, has been acquiring pieces like this for 55 years and lent part of his collection to the exhibit.
