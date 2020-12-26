MONDAY, Dec. 21
Representatives for the companies that own a pair of Winchester Street properties continue to speak out against Keene’s plans to take a small portion of the properties, with one of them threatening legal action if the city moves forward.
During a public hearing Thursday before the City Council, attorneys for Sandri Cos., owners of the Sandri convenience store at 345 Winchester St., and Keene Retail, which owns 333 Winchester St., currently home to Chipotle, said the city’s plans to build a roundabout at the intersection of Winchester and Key Road would take away heavily used entrances to the properties.
Despite challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pack Monadnock Raptor Observatory was able to complete its annual tracking project in 2020 and reported strong numbers for a few different species.
During the tracking period, which runs Sept. 1 through Nov. 20, participants counted nearly 12,000 birds migrating south from New Hampshire, according to the final tally on the Harris Center for Conservation Education’s website.
New Hampshire health officials over the weekend announced the COVID-19-related deaths of 18 more residents, along with 1,623 more positive tests for the viral disease.
Both of these figures represent the sum of those reported during the state health department’s daily updates on Saturday and Sunday.
TUESDAY, Dec. 22
In its first report, a revamped advisory council recommends the state spend an additional $10 million on affordable housing over the next two years, expand Medicaid services for people experiencing housing insecurity and consider extending tenant protections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The N.H. Council on Housing Stability also announced in its Dec. 11 report the creation of four subcommittees to address specific housing needs.
A large solar project in Fitzwilliam has officially received the go-ahead from the relevant state regulatory body.
On Thursday, the N.H. Site Evaluation Committee issued a written order granting the 30-megawatt Chinook Solar Project a certificate of site and facility, which allows it to proceed.
As Keene moves forward with plans for two more roundabouts on Winchester Street, Sandri Cos. has withdrawn its request to build a new driveway from its convenience store and gas station at the intersection with Key Road, saying it plans to oppose the project entirely.
During Monday’s meeting of the city’s planning board, members unanimously approved the withdrawal of Sandri’s request.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 23
The Keene City Council is poised to consider taking portions of two Winchester Street properties for a proposed roundabout project, after one of its committees endorsed the measure in a procedural step Tuesday.
At its meeting that night, Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee voted unanimously to recommend that the full council authorize the proposed takings.
Tenants at federally subsidized apartments in downtown Keene received a notice this year that they need to pay for parking in Wells Street Garage before every snowstorm, so the parking lot can be plowed.
Some of Cleveland Place’s approximately 85 residents — all of whom are elderly, disabled or both and receive varying amounts of rent assistance from the federal Housing Choice Voucher program — feel burdened by the new rules.
Brattleboro residents will decide this spring whether to allow the retail sale of marijuana.
The Brattleboro Selectboard unanimously approved adding the question to the March 2 ballot during a special meeting Tuesday night.
THURSDAY, Dec. 24
Under a recent agreement with the county, Hundred Nights has permission to park a bus it recently purchased for use as emergency shelter in a downtown Keene lot.
But the nonprofit faces a looming deadline to renovate the bus, as well as questions from the city about whether the plan is subject to municipal zoning regulations.
With two COVID-19 vaccines approved, Keene community members are looking to host a food festival next year to celebrate a return to life as usual and to drum up support for the city’s restaurant industry.
Earlier this month, Keene City Councilor Michael Remy introduced the idea to the council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee.
There’s just one week left to meet the Arts Alive! fundraising challenge to benefit Peterborough artist and teacher Erin Sweeney’s efforts to bring free art projects to people of all ages.
Sweeney launched Curbside Crafts, which offers free take-home arts and crafts kits she makes, in Peterborough a few months ago, and Arts Alive! aims to bring the project to Keene if fundraising goals are met.
FRIDAY, Dec. 25
Christmas Day