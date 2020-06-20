MONDAY, June 15
Students and their families began arriving at Keene High around 10 a.m., shortly after the conclusion of a pre-recorded commencement ceremony streamed live on the school district’s website and social media platforms.
One by one, graduates exited their vehicles and accepted their diplomas.
An Alstead building was destroyed, but no one was injured, when a fire broke out there Sunday afternoon.
Fire Chief Kim Kercewich said the property owner, Bruce Ward, operated a post-and-beam frame shop out of the building called Ward Timber Frames.
From the safety of their vehicles, voters approved the entire warrant Saturday during Chesterfield’s alternative drive-thru town meeting.
The 39 warrant articles approved Saturday included the town’s proposed $3,928,983 budget — an increase of $346,585 from the figure approved last year — which passed 182-29.
TUESDAY, June 16
Justin Smith, a young black man who lives in Keene, was one of dozens of people who spoke at a community racial-justice forum the city of Keene held via videoconference Monday.
The reason he shared his personal experiences with racism in the city, he said, is for “anyone who’s listening to this forum, just to let them know that this is real. It’s not for show; these are real issues that are happening in this town that I now call home.”
The church-run St. James Thrift Shop in downtown Keene is closing permanently due to the difficulty of operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, the church’s rector said Monday.
Monadnock Economic Development Corp. has an option on the Jonathan Daniels building and hopes to turn it into affordable living and working space for artists as part of its planned arts and culture corridor project, according to Rev. Elsa Worth.
Gyms must follow the state’s guidelines when reopening, which requires them to rearrange equipment to be at least 6 feet apart, and are limited to 50 percent capacity.
Most local gyms are reopening this week under the guidelines, which went into effect Monday.
WEDNESDAY, June 17
Area restaurants opened their dining rooms for the first time in months after restrictions due to COVID-19 were lifted Monday.
Keene eateries reported strong business as they once again could bring diners inside.
Gov. Chris Sununu has announced plans to assemble a police-accountability commission, after weeks of widespread protests against police brutality.
Sununu said Tuesday the commission will recommend ways the state can improve its ability to hold law-enforcement officers accountable for their conduct and enhance transparency.
New Hampshire’s long-term care facilities have received guidance from the state for resuming visits, which could begin as early as this weekend.
N.H. Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said Tuesday that long-term care facilities are drafting individual plans for allowing visitors to return.
THURSDAY, June 18
More than 400 people have signed a petition calling for the Keene Police Department to equip its officers with body cameras.
The petition calls not only for the department to obtain body cameras but also for the City Council to discuss the matter before voting on the city’s 2020-21 budget tonight.
Factors related to COVID-19 are making bicycles a hotter commodity these days.
”Sales have been amazing,” Patty Clark, co-owner of Norm’s Ski and Bike Shop in Keene, said Tuesday. “We have sold so many bikes. It’s been beyond our wildest imagination.”
Mayor George Hansel has selected the members of a committee that will examine issues related to racial justice in Keene.
The committee is composed of community members and public officials, and their nominations will be voted on by the City Council tonight.
FRIDAY, June 19
Keene city councilors approved a $60.6 million budget that adds additional money for four nonprofit groups.
Councilors also removed funding for the city’s partnership with its sister city in Germany, and didn’t discuss any changes to the police department’s budget amid calls for less funding and adding body cameras.
The loss of 17 trees in downtown Keene this week is a stark and visible reminder that the emerald ash borer beetle is here to stay.
”I view this as the Dutch elm disease of our generation,” said Steven Roberge, state extension forestry specialist with UNH Cooperative Extension.
Local mental-health agencies say it’s unlikely they’ll fully return to in-person visits anytime soon.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth was used on a limited basis, said Gary Barnes, executive director of Maps Counseling Services. But now he envisions it being used as a standard approach from here on.