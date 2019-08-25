MONDAY, Aug. 19
State and local groups focused on food insecurity are speaking out about a proposed USDA rule change.
The change to the SNAP program would affect those using a federal welfare program called Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
It would cause millions of people to lose their food stamps, and could result in children losing automatic eligibility for free school meals.
Seven presidential candidates stopped by Greenfield Sunday for the Hillsborough County Democrats’ Summer Picnic.
They included Michael Bennet, Amy Klobuchar, Seth Moulton, Bill de Blasio, Julian Castro, John Delaney and Andrew Yang.
Each offered plans to tackle health care, education, immigration, mental health and wages, among other issues.
Despite a previous indication that it could be torn down this summer, the former Kingsbury building in Keene remains standing.
Meanwhile, city officials continue to negotiate with the owner over taxes and other topics.
In May, City Councilor Mitchell Greenwald said Brian Thibeault had told city officials he aimed to tear down the building in mid-summer.
TUESDAY, Aug. 20
Planned Parenthood announced Monday it is officially withdrawing from the federal Title X program.
The move comes after U.S. DHHS enacted a rule withholding funding through the program from clinics that provide abortions or referrals for them.
Title X is the nation’s family-planning program for people who are uninsured or of low income.
A City Council committee will consider the future of a Keene thrift store next week.
Project Share has been operating in space at the city recreation center for 50 years, free of charge.
The city recently said it will start charging rent, which the organization says means it will have to close.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 21
Two events focused on local food — the Monadnock Farm Tour and the Feast on This Film Festival — are combining.
The farm tour and film festival had been held months apart, but are combining for three days this weekend.
Both events are aimed at educating and engaging people about local food production.
A new program in Walpole strives to help seniors who want to still live at home.
River Valley Seniors at Home is part of the Village to Village Network, which has two other local chapters.
It offers seniors, for an annual membership, access to rides and other help they may need to keep living independently.
Jeffrey King has been dismissed by the Peterborough Select Board as the town’s recreation director.
Earlier this month, King was placed on administrative leave after unspecified concerns were raised.
Town Administrator Rodney Bartlett said an investigation uncovered “failures to follow town policies, protocols and training.”
THURSDAY, Aug. 22
River Valley Community College has officially taken up residence on the Keene State College campus.
River Valley’s Keene campus had been squeezed into a former elementary school on Washington Street.
The new site is part of a partnership that could make it easier for students to transition to a four-year degree program in Keene.
CASA is looking for volunteers in the Keene area who can advocate for children in cases of abuse and neglect.
In such cases, the judge will appoint a guardian ad litem to represent the interests of the child.
The nonprofit group trains volunteers to act as these court-appointed special advocates.
FRIDAY, Aug. 23
The Federated Church of Marlborough has decided to divest itself of stocks in companies that deal primarily in fossil fuels.
The church’s leaders voted to shift the organization’s stock portfolio to more-climate friendly firms.
The move follows the lead of other churches affiliated with the United Church of Christ.
Area agencies are supporting a proposed three-digit number to call for suicide prevention services.
The FCC recently proposed a change to the National Suicide Prevention hotline to allow people to just dial 9-8-8.
Suicide is the eighth leading cause of death in New Hampshire, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention reports.
The city clerk’s office has announced five more filings for Keene municipal positions — including a mayoral contender with an unusual name.
Nobody, formerly known as Rich Paul, filed for mayor early Wednesday.
The Free Keene activist said he had his name legally changed as a form of protest and performance art.