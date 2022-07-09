MONDAY, July 4
No paper.
TUESDAY, July 5
Downtown Keene will once again transform into a magical hot spot for witches and wizards with the return of Keene Wizarding Week from July 26 to July 31.
Last year’s event, inspired by J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter novels, included around 20 participating stores and local artists, and this year, that number exceeds 30.
The Stoddard Congregational Church is one step closer to being able to fund significant renovation and improvement work.
Last month, the church submitted an application for a $300,000 grant that would allow it to move forward with upgrades, including steeple repairs and replacing the building’s foundation.
Vermont regulators have filed a 40-page complaint against Walgreens Pharmacy, calling for disciplinary action to be taken, up to and including revoking its license to dispense medication in the state.
Unexpected store closures, failure to comply with federal statutes, unsafe practice and “engaging in conduct of a character likely to deceive, defraud, or harm the public” were among the allegations filed against the pharmacy chain.
WEDNESDAY, July 6
Nestled among the trees along Route 123 in Peterborough, the lights of a home beside a state forest switch on before dawn as Nicolas Papoin prepares to bake fresh sourdough into bread loaves.
A French immigrant, Papoin is the proprietor of Les Bonnes Miches, his personal breadmaking label that he’s just launched with ambitions to turn it into a full-scale business.
Gov. Chris Sununu touted a program Tuesday that will use $100 million in federal dollars to create more housing in the state.
The Republican governor predicted at a news conference that “thousands of new housing units” could be built under his InvestNH Program, which will start taking applications Monday, July 11.
The Surry and Sullivan school districts have hired a pair of educators to serve as their new superintendent and special education administrator, succeeding the recently retired Kenneth Dassau, who filled both roles.
Kim Caron began his position as superintendent on July 1, and Juliet Fenrich was hired as special education administrator of the two districts in May.
THURSDAY, July 7
Signed into law Friday, Senate Bill 485 aims to prevent the financial exploitation of older adults and others, says state Rep. John Hunt of Rindge, one of its co-sponsors.
The measure allows financial institutions to place a temporary hold on the disbursement of funds if they suspect someone may be taking advantage of a customer.
GameStop in Keene has moved to a new location in the Monadnock Marketplace.
The new spot is between Yankee Candle and a retail space set to be the future location of Panera Bread.
The company that does ambulance billing for the Keene Fire Department recently warned thousands of people who have used the service that a security breach could have exposed their personal and financial information.
Comstar LLC, the ambulance billing company based in Rowley, Mass., on Friday mailed notification letters to those who may have been affected by the breach, according to Keene City Attorney Tom Mullins.
FRIDAY, July 8
Law-enforcement officials are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and a woman at an Alstead home, the Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday night.
The home is on Bonnie Brae Drive, and officials said everyone involved has been identified and there is no threat to the public.
Old Navy plans to open a Keene location early next year, expanding the clothing retailer’s reach into the Monadnock Region.
The company aims to open in the Monadnock Marketplace in February 2023.
Nearly the entire Monadnock Region is listed as being under moderate drought conditions.
A federal report issued Thursday shows nearly the entire state, but for a sliver of upper Cheshire and southern Sullivan counties, is experiencing abnormally dry conditions or worse.
Log In
