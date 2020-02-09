MONDAY, Feb. 3
Keene police officers rescued an injured owl on Route 12 in Keene Saturday morning, after a resident saw it on the side of the highway.
The barred owl is now being cared for at the Winchester Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
The Antrim wind project is up and running, following years of debate among area residents.
The nine wind turbines were active as of Dec. 24, according to the project’s owner TransAlta.
A number of the Democratic presidential candidates will be in Keene this week before the N.H. Primary on Feb. 11.
So far, six candidates are scheduled to be in the city, beginning with Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday.
TUESDAY, Feb. 4
Taking the next step in a long-discussed plan, the Keene School District has announced new start times for schools during the 2020-21 year.
Elementary schools in Keene will run from 8 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.; the middle school from 8:50 a.m. to 3:22 p.m.; and the high school from 8:40 a.m. to 3:33 p.m.
In a nod to American Heart Month and a fellow local athlete who was born with a heart defect, hockey players from the Keene, Monadnock and Fall Mountain high schools will host a “Red at the Rink” fundraiser.
Donations will go to Boston Children’s Hospital on behalf of Spencer Harrington, 16, a member of the Monadnock-Fall Mountain boys’ hockey team.
At a public hearing Thursday, a proposal to establish guidelines for the installation of 5G technology in Keene will be up for discussion.
The draft ordinance would create location, design and aesthetic standards for installing small wireless facilities on public rights-of-way.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 5
A former Hinsdale man serving decades in federal prison in connection with a 2017 sexual assault on a teenager has lost an appeal seeking a new trial.
Kurt R. Carpentino, 36, had challenged his conviction on the grounds that his recorded confession to police should have been excluded from the trial.
Fritz restaurant in Keene will be relocating from 45 Main St. to the site of the former Pour House Restaurant at 44 Central Square.
Fritz owner Michael Rigoli said he hopes to make the move in mid-March.
Voters added money for police officers and debated fire truck funding during Swanzey’s deliberative session.
Lt. Brandon West of the Swanzey Fire Department pitched adding money to a fire truck capital reserve fund, but the move was shot down by voters.
THURSDAY, Feb. 6
Area service clubs are teaming up next week to package and distribute 20,000 healthy meals across the Monadnock Region to children and seniors in need.
Through the national Outreach Program, the Keene Rotary Club purchased the pre-made meals for 25 cents each, according to President Matthew Snow.
Along with the typical dollars-and-cents discussions at the Fall Mountain district’s deliberative session, there were allusions to lofty ideals of truth and principle, and contentious disagreements.
Charlestown’s possible withdrawal from the district dominated discussion at the meeting.
With the hopes of helping people struggling with chronic illness, a Peterborough resident collected unique stories and published a book about people’s experiences, including her own.
After years of writing a blog and gathering stories from others, Cameron B. Auxer self-published “When Bodies Break: How we survive and thrive with illness and disability.”
FRIDAY, Feb. 7
Law-enforcement authorities say they’re searching for William Wheelock, 55, who was convicted of second-degree murder in the 1980s and cut off his electronic-monitoring device Wednesday while out on furlough.
Authorities said in a news release Thursday that Wheelock was last seen in Bellows Falls and that his behavior is considered “unpredictable and potentially dangerous.”
Residents of Keene and surrounding communities aired their concerns to the City Council about the potential health implications of installing new wireless technology such as 5G.
Thursday’s hearing centered on a draft ordinance that would create location, design and aesthetic standards for erecting small wireless facilities on public rights-of-way.
Winchester school voters cut nearly $1.6 million from the budget proposal in a drama-filled five-hour meeting Thursday night.
Resident Tyke Frazier argued that the budget plan should be equal to what it was three years ago due to a lack of improvement in the district’s assessment test rankings since then.