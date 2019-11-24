MONDAY, Nov. 18
Two out of three Nashua men accused of forcefully entering a Keene home and assaulting the residents were arrested Saturday, according to police, with the third still at large.
Keene police issued a warrant for King Mercedes, 23, but have yet to locate him, according to Keene police Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal.
Swanzey Fire Chief Norman W. Skantze plans to leave at the end of this month after more than 11 years with the town to accept a position leading the Wolfeboro Fire Department.
Skantze notified the Swanzey Board of Selectmen last week, according to Selectman Bill Hutwelker.
A downtown business owner wants to buy the land her building sits on, but Keene city staff and councilors are divided on the issue so far.
Roberta Mastrogiovanni owns the Corner News building at 2 Gilbo Ave., but leases the land from the city.
TUESDAY, Nov. 19
Carroll Stubbs and Jayne Stacy, both of Keene, are the new owners of Lindy’s Diner and hope to reopen it for breakfast and lunch within a few weeks.
Stubbs said he and Stacy plan to make some improvements while the restaurant is temporarily closed, including equipment upgrades, fresh coats of paint and repairs.
The Cheshire County delegation has authorized a nearly $7 million bond to buy the courthouse on Winter Street in Keene.
The state will then pay rent to the county, in an arrangement officials expect to become profitable after six or seven years.
A bill introduced by the state’s two U.S. senators to give Swanzey one unique, town-wide ZIP code remains stalled in Congress.
North Swanzey shares the ZIP code used by Keene, Roxbury and Surry, which can be confusing for package and mail delivery, as well as for emergency response, town officials have said.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 20
The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center has announced plans for a new $30 million, 55,000-square-foot building that would include apartments and a cafe.
The new building, to overlook the Whetstone Brook waterfall off Main Street, would house museum facilities at street level and on the two floors underneath, and would have apartments on the top four floors.
A former middle-school soccer coach was sentenced Tuesday to 3½ to seven years in N.H. State Prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
The girl’s parents said the actions of Alexander P. Waterbury, 24, of Keene, had traumatized their daughter and devastated the local soccer and school communities.
During her Food Network debut, Keene native Sherry Hughes was “chopped” in a show that aired Tuesday night.
Hughes was featured on the annual “Thanksgiving Heroes” episode of “Chopped,” which celebrates chefs who serve their communities, and was sent home during the entree round.
THURSDAY, Nov. 21
Brattleboro’s select board voted Tuesday to file a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors and others, accusing them of fueling the drug crisis that caused 24 deaths in Windham County last year.
Brattleboro will join more than 1,000 local governments around the country, including Keene and Cheshire County, that have filed similar suits.
Some Monadnock Region residents are paying close attention to the impeachment hearings, while others have grown frustrated and tune it out.
While it was playing on TV at one of the Dunkin’ locations on Keene’s West Street, other gathering spots stuck to sports.
Brattleboro officials authorized a $35,000 settlement of a sexual harassment and gender discrimination lawsuit brought by a police officer, which they say they’re doing only to avoid a long legal process.
Among other allegations, Penny Witherbee, who resigned from the Brattleboro Police Department in 2018, said she was subjected to sexist remarks by male officers and discriminated against on the basis of gender.
FRIDAY, Nov. 22
Keene’s City Council agreed to allow St. James Episcopal Church to become an overflow site for the Hundred Nights homeless shelter.
The church will offer 12 spillover spots for use whenever the 26 beds at the shelter are taken.
Daniel Murphy, 48, of Gilsum, a longtime first responder, father and husband, died Wednesday night from injuries he suffered in a crash Sunday.
“Dan loved his family first, but he loved being a paramedic [as a] very close second,” said Chris Stawasz of American Medical Response, where Murphy worked as a paramedic.
Almost two months after plans for a new bus route for Symonds School sparked concerns from nearby residents, a resolution remains elusive.
About 30 people attended the latest meeting on the issue Thursday, and another session is scheduled at the Keene elementary school Dec. 12.