MONDAY, Aug. 28
The thought of a train finally being placed at the Cheshire Railroad Depot was enough to bring tears of joy to the eyes of Kim Chaffee, the Troy Historical Society’s chair.
The train, a Budd Rail Diesel Car that once operated in Cheshire County, was given the green light from the town last September. All that’s left is to build a 100-foot-long vintage rail for it to go on.
Students and their families lined up in their vehicles down University Drive in Rindge long before the official start of move-in day for Franklin Pierce University Saturday morning.
Classes at the university begin on Tuesday.
More Keene residents declared their candidacy for municipal office in the second week of the city’s filing period.
The filing period for the city council, mayor and other offices concludes next week.
TUESDAY, Aug. 29
The Keene City Council will consider a $400,000 proposal to repair the Martell Court pump station after a leak in a 30-inch valve caused raw sewage to spill into the station last month.
Christian Tarr, Keene’s utility maintenance manager, told the council’s finance committee last week that massive amounts of wastewater flowing through the system led to the valve seal’s failure.
Plans to build a new skate park at 160 Water St. in Keene are full-speed ahead now that the N.H. Executive Council has agreed to provide nearly $118,000 to demolish the old Findings Inc. jewelry plant on the site, city officials said Monday.
Keene City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said crews may tear down the two-story commercial building by the end of this year and start building the skate park in the spring.
A hot dog staple in Walpole will be open nearly year-round beginning this winter.
Walpole couple Ryan and Nicole Glover purchased the food truck Dog Daze from Nicole’s parents, Jim and Peg Charbonneau, about a year and a half ago to keep the tradition of a hot dog stand in town alive.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 30
The N.H. Department of Environmental Services recently reclassified Lake Warren Dam in Alstead, increasing its hazard potential from “significant” to “high” in June.
According to the department’s Dam Bureau, the dam might be unable to handle the flow of water in a major flood event, which could result in significant flooding and loss of life.
N.H. Attorney General John Formella announced Tuesday that his office is “carefully reviewing” whether a provision of the U.S. Constitution could affect Donald Trump’s plans to run in the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary next year.
Legal challenges seeking to disqualify Trump from 2024 elections have already been filed in Florida and Michigan.
The ConVal school board has hired a consultant to help guide its research into how to address declining enrollment in the district, according to Vice Chair Alan Edelkind.
Any consolidation or reconfiguration of schools in the district would require a two-thirds vote from all nine member towns.
THURSDAY, Aug. 31
Public school students returned to classrooms across the Monadnock Region on Wednesday.
Symonds Elementary and Keene Middle School are among the campuses in the region where this also means new beginnings for principals.
A man formerly incarcerated at the Cheshire County jail in Keene has filed a complaint against the facility and several of its employees, alleging he suffered physical, emotional and mental harm during an incident there last year that left him with a broken leg, according to records in U.S. District Court.
Antwaun Tucker, now incarcerated at the N.H. State Prison for Men in Concord, filed a complaint under the U.S. Civil Rights Act.
New Hampshire’s July unemployment rate of 1.7 percent — the lowest in the country — is a bragging point for state officials, but it also means some employers are finding it hard to find new employees.
“We’re getting fewer job applicants,” Michael Faber, general manager of the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene, said. “There’s just not as many people out there looking for employment.”
FRIDAY, Sept. 1
N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday that he has asked President Joe Biden to declare July’s flooding in Cheshire County and elsewhere in the state a major disaster eligible for federal relief funding.
Sununu said in his Wednesday letter to the president that severe weather from July 9-17 overwhelmed state and local resources.
A new nasal vaccine being developed by Dartmouth Health researchers could expand options for combating COVID-19 infection.
The new vaccine would be the first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine brought to market, according to a news release from the Lebanon-based health system.
A house fire early Thursday morning on High Street in Alstead displaced a homeowner and rendered the 2½-story structure uninhabitable, according to Fire Chief Kim Kercewich.
The fire originated at the back of a barn attached to the main residence and quickly spread to the house by the time fire crews arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.