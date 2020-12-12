MONDAY, Dec. 7
The first storm of the season Saturday left less than a foot of light snow in the Monadnock Region and caused more than 43,000 power outages among Eversource customers in New Hampshire.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the state Friday afternoon that was canceled overnight as the storm settled down, according to NWS meteorologist William Watson.
Each winter, when the days are shorter and colder, health experts get worried about people spending too much time indoors with limited exercise.
While several gyms in the area, including the Keene Family YMCA, remain open, there are other ways to stay active if you're not comfortable working out indoors around other people, local health experts say.
After multiple people who may have been infectious visited a Keene bar, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services is advising anyone who was there in the same time frame to get tested for COVID-19.
The department said Saturday that at least nine people who have tested positive visited MacDougall's Tavern on Park Avenue between Nov. 20 and 24.
TUESDAY, Dec. 8
Hundred Nights continues to search for a home of its own, after the city's zoning board rejected its petition to use a vacant property on King Court.
At a virtual meeting Monday night, board members dismissed the nonprofit's petition for a change of nonconforming use at 15 King Court, where the organization had hoped to run a shelter until April 2022.
A Walmart company spokeswoman on Monday confirmed COVID-19 cases related to the Keene store but declined to specify the number.
A spokeswoman did not indicate whether the cases involved staff or customers but said the number connected to the Keene location is not "overly concerning."
For the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending universal face mask use indoors.
The only exception is inside one's own home, as long as no household members are infected.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 9
New Hampshire's hospitalization numbers have now surpassed 200 for the first time in the pandemic.
As of Tuesday morning, 211 people were in hospitals in the state for treatment of COVID-19.
In a special session Tuesday, the Brattleboro Selectboard authorized the state to take part of a property near the Connecticut River, eliminating one of the final hurdles in the planned construction of a new bridge.
The $50 million project, which would replace the two narrow, aging bridges that connect Brattleboro and Hinsdale with a wider structure, is slated to begin next summer, Selectboard Chairman Tim Wessel said at the board's Nov. 10 meeting.
Area residents giving feedback on Keene's proposed community power program Tuesday night asked about the program's potential impact on their electricity bills.
While saying it's too soon to start talking about rate differences, Daria Mark of Good Energy — which is serving as a consultant on the project — said plenty of communities have been able to offer competitive rates through these programs, while still offering greater amounts of renewable energy.
THURSDAY, Dec. 10
As temperatures drop and COVID cases soar, local restaurants are facing a new round of challenges.
Keene Mayor George Hansel urged restaurant owners during a meeting Wednesday to reach out to the city if they need help getting through the next few months.
A sweeping energy plan was endorsed by a Keene panel Wednesday and next heads to the full City Council.
The plan has three components — electric, heating and transportation energy — and each category has a number of steps the city can take to move closer to its energy goals.
A Fitzwilliam man faces numerous charges after he allegedly barricaded himself in his home with a woman and her young child.
David S. Lent is also accused of assaulting the woman and a Troy police officer.
FRIDAY, Dec. 11
N.H. House Speaker Richard "Dick" Hinch died due to COVID-19, the N.H. Attorney General's Office announced Thursday.
Hinch's death had been reported Wednesday evening, but not the cause, which the Attorney General's Office said was announced with the family's permission following an autopsy by the state's chief medical examiner.
For two weeks in February, some of the shanties on Retreat Meadows will be unusually vibrant.
That is when the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, in partnership with Retreat Farm, plans to hold the inaugural Artful Ice Shanties Design-Build Competition.
By early 2022, MilliporeSigma expects its Jaffrey facility to grow by 25,000 square feet and add 275 jobs.
It's part of the company's pre-pandemic expansion plan that coincides with an increased production of components essential to the development of COVID-19 treatments and vaccines.