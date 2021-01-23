MONDAY, Jan. 18
Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera has announced a new Criminal Justice Advisory Team, tasked with providing guidance and advice aimed at preserving public confidence in the department.
Rivera said he’s particularly excited that the team has expressed an interest in participating in the recruitment process for new employees.
The Keene energy plan’s language will be adjusted to make clear that the programs are voluntary — or at least they’ll start out that way.
Though city councilors expressed support for the plan, there were concerns about some of the programs, including the financial impact they would have on home and business owners.
A garage on Route 9 in Spofford was damaged when a car that was being worked on inside caught fire Sunday afternoon.
The man working on the car was able to lower the lift and tow the vehicle outside before it became fully engulfed, Spofford Fire Chief Steven DuMont said.
TUESDAY, Jan. 19
A new series aimed at informing tenants about New Hampshire’s eviction law and procedure will begin Wednesday, less than two weeks before a federal eviction moratorium is set to expire.
This Eviction Clinic, organized by the Concord nonprofits N.H. Legal Assistance and the Legal Advice and Referral Center, will include free online sessions each week, according to an NHLA news release issued Friday.
As Americans paid tribute Monday to Martin Luther King Jr. and his fight for equality, a presentation hosted by Keene’s Human Rights Committee urged listeners to go beyond symbolism and honor him with action.
“Part of what we are challenged by today as we commemorate King’s legacy and think about ways forward,” said Jim Waller, who led the committee’s Martin Luther King Day event, “is to recognize that [it’s been] over 57 years since he said it’s time to fulfill the promise of democracy, [and] we’re not only no closer to it, there’s a very real possibility that we are much further away from it.”
The Keene School District will hold a public hearing Tuesday evening on its proposed 2021-22 budget and warrant.
The hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be held via Zoom.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 20
Masking, social distancing and frequent hand-washing are all tools people associate with fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
But another benefit has arisen from these safety practices in New Hampshire — a seemingly mild flu season.
Following a public hearing Tuesday night, the Keene Board of Education made no changes to the district’s $69.2 million budget proposal for 2021-22, which reflects a small increase over this year’s budget — designed, some board members say, to limit the tax burden for residents.
The board’s proposed budget is $1,339,876 less than the budget originally requested by district administrators, according to Kris Roberts, chairman of the board’s finance committee.
In a scathing letter to Cheshire TV Tuesday, Swanzey’s town administrator announced he will be leaving the organization’s board.
He also said the town will cease its monthly financial contributions to the public-access station.
THURSDAY, Jan. 21
Starting Friday at 8 a.m., New Hampshire residents 65 and up — among other groups — can sign up for a vaccination appointment on vaccines.nh.gov.
The state health department said Tuesday that people without Internet or who have trouble with computers can call its 2-1-1 hotline for help, though an “extremely high” call volume is anticipated.
The Keene nonprofit Arts Alive and a pair of Antioch University New England researchers launched a study last week, hoping to improve and expand opportunities for creative expression.
Early last year, Arts Alive Executive Director Jessica Gelter and Tomoyo Kawano, an associate professor of applied psychology at Antioch University, began exploring past research that indicates personal engagement with the arts reduces feelings of loneliness.
In an expected move, Swanzey’s Zoning Board of Adjustment is challenging a recent court order that revives plans for a 76-unit apartment building for seniors.
The zoning board appealed the Dec. 14 ruling from Cheshire County Superior Court Judge David Ruoff — who concluded that the board had improperly denied a zoning request by Avanru Development Group — to the N.H. Supreme Court earlier this month, according to a legal notice filed Jan. 13.
FRIDAY, Jan. 22
The Keene City Council on Thursday adopted a sweeping plan to transition the city to 100-percent renewable energy in the coming decades.
Two years in the making, the plan spells out how Keene can try to achieve that goal through a combination of reducing energy use and switching to renewable sources.
Keene Middle School was closed Thursday after someone at the school tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email from Principal Deanna Zilske.
Zilske did not specify whether it was a staff member or student who tested positive for the viral respiratory illness but said the person was last in the building on Tuesday. Most students at the school have been learning remotely since Thanksgiving break due to a spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the region.
Only hours after Wonder Casino opened Wednesday in downtown Keene, Jonathan Evans of Keene hit a straight flush in three-card poker to win $1,000 on a $5 bet.
The casino’s grand opening will be Friday at noon, with a 40-seat poker tournament scheduled for Sunday.