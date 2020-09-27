MONDAY, Sept. 21
A temporary eviction moratorium issued by the CDC this month may have prevented further homelessness, experts say.
Despite disagreeing about its value, advocates for both tenants and landlords maintain that the moratorium does not itself relieve their clients’ financial woes, though.
A 54-year-old woman was flown by helicopter to the hospital Saturday morning with injuries sustained when the vehicle she was driving crashed off Route 9 near Whitcombs Mill Road in Keene, authorities said.
Janniee Brown of Sunderland, Mass. was listed Sunday in fair condition at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass., a spokeswoman said.
With conspiracy theories hijacking the issues of child sex abuse and human trafficking recently, a local woman held a Keene rally Saturday she said was aimed at raising awareness of the real problems.
“I don’t want this to be about conspiracies, because that’s not factual,” organizer Courtney Rehmer said before the event. “I really just want the facts.”
TUESDAY, Sept. 22
An athlete at Keene State College has tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in more than two dozen others being quarantined.
The student tested positive during the latest round of weekly, college-wide testing on Thursday and Friday, according to spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte.
Police are still trying to locate a Keene man who was last heard from Saturday, Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said Tuesday morning.
Jonathan Amerault, 25, of Keene, was reported missing Monday morning when he did not show up for work in Jaffrey, N.H. State Police said in a news release Monday night.
All of the children at Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene have tested negative for COVID-19, after the center announced last week an employee had tested positive, according to spokeswoman Patty Farmer.
The staff member — the second to test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic — was tested for the viral disease Sept. 14 and received results that same day, Farmer said Monday.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23
In the U.S. government’s telling, Christopher C. Cantwell was so driven to expose the identity of a fellow white nationalist that he pressured and threatened one of the man’s comrades in an effort to get that information.
Cantwell’s lawyers say he was, rather, the victim of a months-long harassment campaign by the two men and their gang of online followers — whose beliefs even Cantwell claims to reject — and that he was just trying to make them stop.
Out of 860 nominees nationwide, Wheelock Elementary School physical education teacher Amy Ballou learned last week that she was named to the LifeChanger of the Year Honor Roll, a recognition only 30 other teachers earned for the 2019-20 school year.
“It’s a team effort,” she said. “... It takes everybody from the principal to other teachers to the para[educators] and the tutors and the custodial staff and the kitchen crew and the office staff, bus drivers, parents and guardians.”
A Keene ice cream parlor will offer free ice cream to police officers Sunday in an effort to give back to area law enforcement.
The Piazza will host “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day” to say thank you to police officers, particularly those who work at the Keene Police Department, but also officers from surrounding communities.
THURSDAY, Sept.24
Authorities believe a man found dead in northern Coos County on Tuesday under suspicious circumstances is Keene resident Jonathan Amerault, reported missing earlier this week.
Law enforcement officials announced Wednesday afternoon that the body was discovered in the unincorporated area of Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant.
Despite calls from some voters to move from the Christian Life Fellowship church, Swanzey officials have decided to keep the town’s polling place there for November’s general election.
The decision was made by a consensus of the selectboard and the town’s election officials rather than a formal vote.
Keene and Peterborough are among the communities Recycled Percussion plans to visit Saturday during a multi-hour “parade performance,” the band announced in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Details, including route information, will be put on Facebook Friday morning, the post states.
FRIDAY, Sept. 25
A Jaffrey man has been charged with capital murder, and his wife is charged with falsifying evidence, in connection with the death of Keene resident Jonathan Amerault, the N.H. Attorney General’s Office and N.H. State Police have jointly announced.
Armando Barron, 30, is accused of murdering Amerault, 25, by shooting him during the course of a kidnapping, according to a news release both agencies sent early Friday morning.
An 18-year-old from Antrim has been charged with killing his father last year, the N.H. Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday.
Joseph Beam was indicted on one count of first-degree murder in the Nov. 1 death of his father, Jason Beam, 41.
A Connecticut man faces several charges, including attempted burglary and resisting arrest, after leading officers on a vehicle chase Thursday, according to Chesterfield Police Chief Duane Chickering.
Louis Mims, 60, has also been charged with disobeying a police officer, reckless driving, driving without a license and misuse of plates.