MONDAY, Oct. 11
The Monadnock Food Co-op is celebrating its completed expansion project with a series of public events slated for this week.
The events, billed as the co-op’s “grand re-opening celebration,” will include free live music, food trucks and a variety of family-friendly activities.
Vermont State Police are investigating a pair of suspicious fires in Putney.
Authorities are looking into whether a fire at Rod’s Towing and Repair at 40 Main St. early Saturday morning is connected to another one that destroyed an unoccupied residential trailer and vehicle the week before.
A one-year order of protection has been issued against a Keene mayoral candidate after his actions toward a city employee prompted her to file a stalking petition in court.
Mark J. Zuchowski was ordered to stay 300 feet from the employee, for the most part, through next October.
TUESDAY, Oct. 12
The city of Keene marked Indigenous Peoples’ Day for the second year with a proclamation by Mayor George Hansel Monday.
Hansel passed out information on the Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook-Abenaki People, which gifted the city a tribal flag.
Resettlement groups in the greater Monadnock Region are making plans to welcome Afghan refugees in the coming weeks.
The recently established Brattleboro branch of the Ethiopian Community Development Council has been approved to accept 25 Afghan refugees between November and December.
The big boom on Sunday — which people as far south as central Massachusetts reported hearing — is still resonating with many.
The boom may have been caused by a meteor entering Earth’s atmosphere, according to the National Weather Service.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 13
Monadnock Middle/High School has transitioned to remote learning for the remainder of the week due to a rise in COVID cases and staffing challenges.
The school has reported a total of 27 cases since the academic year began Aug. 30.
Brattleboro has hired a new town manager.
Yoshi Manale most recently served as deputy mayor and chief of staff for the city of Trenton, N.J.
Residents of the Monadnock Region voiced a common desire for fair redistricting.
A handful of speakers — half of whom were elected officials — addressed the N.H. House Special Committee on Redistricting on Tuesday night, when the body convened in Keene to seek public input as the state works to redraw New Hampshire’s political boundaries.
THURSDAY, Oct. 14
Brattleboro tenants and landlords are split on how new rules are working that prohibit charging last month’s rent up-front for new tenants.
Some tenants say it’s helped ease a potential barrier to housing, while landlords say it’s made them wary of renting to people with little financial security.
A local group is working to use findings from its new report to help Monadnock Region families experiencing food insecurity.
Despite qualifying for state and national food programs to help, many people aren’t enrolling in them, the Monadnock Children’s Food Access Alliance found.
Cheshire County Commissioners are learning more about the costs of outfitting the sheriff’s department with body cameras.
Chief Deputy Todd Faulkner, a former Hinsdale police chief, also focused his presentation Wednesday on how wearing body cameras affects officers’ relationships with their communities.
FRIDAY, Oct. 15
Ten local women were honored Thursday for their work on behalf of their communities at The Keene Sentinel’s annual Extraordinary Women awards.
This year’s honorees are Mindy Cambiar, Shay Croteau, Kimberley Diemond, Anjalee Dreher, Dawn Martin, Susan Maydwell, Katrina Nugent, Phyllis Phelps, Denise Thomas and Caragh Wilder.
A City Council committee’s members said they’re interested in seeing what Keene can do to get the state to pay what municipalities are owed through the meals and rooms tax.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon told the group Thursday that other cities and towns “are behind you” but progress on the issue has been slow in the past few years.
After two weeks with no new COVID cases, the outbreak at a Keene nursing home is considered over, according to the state health department.
Sixty-two residents and 23 staff members tested positive during the outbreak at Alpine Healthcare Center, and six people died.