MONDAY, Feb. 17
Keene’s Department of Motor Vehicles is on the move.
The office will be moving from its location near the Monadnock Marketplace to the Center at Colony Mill at 149 Emerald St., according to a building permit application approved last month.
Partnering with an area school, Monadnock Peer Support recently launched a pilot program that focuses on teaching students how to discuss and handle their emotions.
The program at Keene’s Making Community Connections (MC2) charter school, which serves high school-age students, is the first of its kind in the state, according to Monadnock Peer Support Executive Director Peter Starkey.
A Winchester man serving a decades-long prison sentence on sexual assault charges pleaded guilty last week to second-degree assault in a related case.
Richard P. Soulia, 58, was accused of sexually assaulting two girls who were under 13 at the time.
TUESDAY, Feb. 18
Cheshire Medical Center’s hub for addiction services in Keene is continuing to see an increase in clients, as a record number of people are being served at similar “Doorways” statewide.
The Keene program is also preparing to move to a more visible and centrally located spot, at 24 Railroad St., in March.
Sullivan’s Little Country Store shuttered in late November, with owner John Little pointing to the toll the prolonged Route 9 construction project had taken on his business.
Less than two months later, state lawmakers put forth legislation that aims to prevent a similar scenario from playing out again.
Crotched Mountain School shut down its daycare last week because it wasn’t financially sustainable, according to a spokesman.
Management of the school decided in the beginning of January that the Wonderworks Early Learning Center would close, said spokesman David Johnson.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 19
Nearly four years after battling leukemia, a Conant High School student is helping those still fighting.
Lacey Martin, now 14, is fundraising for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s New England chapter as part of the seven-week Student of the Year Campaign.
A worker was injured Wednesday morning after scaffolding collapsed at a hotel under construction on Key Road in Keene.
The man fell 20 to 30 feet, said Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard, who did not have information about the extent of the injuries.
A Keene company has developed a new website on places to go and things to do in the Elm City.
ExploreKeene.org, geared to both tourists and local residents, launched in the fall by Paragon Digital Marketing.
THURSDAY, Feb. 20
When Rindge residents turn out to the town-meeting polls on March 10, Patricia Martin hopes they’ll get behind her warrant article asking the town to support a carbon fee.
Alstead and Chesterfield will also have a similar article on their town meeting warrants.
State legislators have put forth a bill that would require genocide-prevention and awareness education as a criteria for high school graduation.
Tom White, coordinator of educational outreach for Keene State College’s Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, lauded the effort as a step toward confronting discrimination and what he described as an increase in fascist and anti-Semitic ideas in the U.S.
A man faces animal cruelty charges after Keene police say he left his dog in his car for hours Wednesday night.
According to police, Donald G. Taylor, 40, of North Carolina, was found intoxicated and officers took the dog to the Monadnock Humane Society.
FRIDAY, Feb. 21
A woman who fled during a medical furlough from the Cheshire County jail nearly six months ago was found in Connecticut and brought back to Keene Thursday.
Authorities say Amanda M. Fogg, 32, of West Townshend, Vt., left Cheshire Medical Center on Sept. 3 without notice.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan met with local officials Thursday to discuss the challenges rural communities face as they work to increase access to high-speed Internet.
At a roundtable discussion at Cheshire County Hall, Hassan, D-N.H., said she and a Senate colleague have introduced bills that would incentivize new investment in broadband infrastructure.
A USO-style show straight from the ‘60s was the theme of this year’s Duty Calls, honoring members of the armed forces and benefiting the Brattleboro-based Warrior Connection.
“I see Duty Calls as an important community event, which provides an opportunity to come together and show our deepest gratitude to the heroes among us, the members of our armed forces,” said Gina De Santis, the show’s director and The Sentinel’s events manager.