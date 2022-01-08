MONDAY, Jan. 3
The first birth reported by a local hospital in the new year was a Westmoreland couple’s early-arriving daughter.
Kennedy Grace LaPorte arrived just after noon Saturday at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital — six days early.
A 15-year-old Keene resident faces a long recovery after suffering serious injuries in a rollover crash while riding with five friends in Spofford last month.
Isaiah Prevost is still in the ICU of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, along with another 15-year-old passenger, his sister said.
Police are looking for a man who robbed the Dinkbee’s convenience store in Keene Friday afternoon.
No one was injured, and the man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
TUESDAY, Jan. 4
Nelson School is raising money for a local artist to create sculptures of otters — the school mascot — outside the building.
The project will allow kids to learn more about art, and the sculptures will be created mostly out of found and salvaged metal.
The Keene Public Library plans to use $34,000 in federal grant money to bolster how people can access programs and materials at the library.
The funding will go to a system that allows people to pick up materials 24/7 outside the building, and technology that provides better remote access to programs and meetings held at the library.
New Hampshire’s Bill Gardner, the longest serving secretary of state in the country, is retiring.
Gardner has overseen elections and worked to keep New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary status for 45 years.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 5
Cheshire Medical Center reported its highest percentage of positive COVID tests to date Tuesday, at 23.5 percent for the week ending Dec. 30.
The number of inpatients at the Keene hospital with COVID remains high at 24, down slightly from the previous week, and there are an additional 16 patients recovering from the disease at the hospital, but who are no longer infectious.
Cheshire County plans to join a program that will require its energy supplier, Eversource, to buy energy generated by dams in New Hampshire and Vermont.
The five-year program is expected to generate about $30,000 per year for the county in rebates paid by the dam operators.
New Hampshire’s House and Senate convene today in different cities for a yearly session likely to be dominated by COVID-19.
Response to the pandemic is a topic for dozens of bills, and concerns for the health of lawmakers and the public will alter the way elected officials conduct business.
THURSDAY, Jan. 6
Both Keene State College and Franklin Pierce University plan to hold in-person classes when the spring semester begins later this month.
Keene State plans to continue its weekly COVID testing, while Franklin Pierce still requires students to be fully vaccinated.
In its opening day session, N.H. House members rejected a Walpole lawmaker’s request to allow representatives to meet virtually.
Committee meetings and House sessions will be livestreamed, but representatives and members of the public will have to attend in person to participate.
Due to a COVID-caused staff shortage at Brattleboro Retreat, no New Hampshire children have yet received inpatient mental health treatment there under a contract approved by the state, said President and CEO Louis Josephson.
The agreement aims to address the ongoing problem of New Hampshire’s limited psychiatric beds for children.
FRIDAY, Jan. 7
Peter Hansel of Keene was named Citizen of the Year and the Monadnock Food Co-op was awarded Business of the Year at the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber’s annual gala Thursday.
A special President’s Award went to the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network for its work leading COVID-19 vaccination efforts across the region.
The drivers of two vehicles involved in a head-on crash in Charlestown Thursday night were killed and a passenger was seriously injured, police said.
Shortly before the crash on Route 12, police said they received a report that one of the drivers was driving erratically and didn’t have the car’s headlights on.
Vermont State Police are looking for a man they say robbed the Allen Brothers Farm Market Store in Westminster after showing a gun Thursday night.
No one was injured, and the man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.