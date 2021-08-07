MONDAY, Aug. 2
With his health improving after a recent stem-cell transplant, Randall Day of Spofford says he wants to use his energy to help other cancer patients.
On Oct. 3, he will be participating in the annual Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk, which helps raise money for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Four of the five wettest locations in the entire state last month were in the Monadnock Region.
For Jaffrey (No. 1 on the list) and Keene (No. 4), it was the wettest July in more than a decade, according to the National Weather Service.
The Keene SwampBats have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Northern Division for the second year in a row.
“We were in first place for a long time, and to hang on in this league ... you have to be excited for these kids and the whole community,” said Manager Shaun McKenna.
TUESDAY, Aug. 3
Saturated soil from the recent heavy rain caused an emergency shutdown of part of Route 12 in Charlestown Monday night.
Most roads in other hard-hit towns last week are open, though officials are still assessing the damages the rain caused.
The Keene Senior Center reopened Monday after closing its doors in March 2020 due to the pandemic.
“I think, for us, one of the biggest things is we really want people to be able to reconnect with people,” said Executive Director Mary Jensen.
As Keene State’s Redfern Arts Center prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary, its co-artistic director is leaving.
Christopher Swist was among the faculty members who accepted a buyout as part of the college’s plans to eliminate a budget deficit.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 4
Damages to area towns from the recent rains are being tallied, with Jaffrey’s estimated at more than $1 million.
In Alstead, where part of Route 123A crumbled, the costs of road repairs are expected to be in the six figures.
Keene officials say they have no plans to reinstate a mask requirement in the city.
Councilor Randy Filiault said the only reason he could see to return to the requirement is if a variant arose that the vaccines don’t protect against.
Starting Sept. 30, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health employees — including those who work at Cheshire Medical Center — will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Monadnock Community Hospital will also be implementing a mandate, and Brattleboro Memorial Hospital is evaluating expanding a requirement that currently pertains to new employees.
THURSDAY, Aug. 5
Authorities say David Lent, 47, and his son Tyler Gilbert, 12, were the two people involved in a fatal shooting incident in the town Wednesday.
Police say everyone involved in the incident at a home on Plain Road has been identified and there does not appear to be a threat to the public.
Cheshire Ag Days, a celebration of agriculture in place of the full-blown Cheshire Fair this year, will be held Friday through Sunday.
With COVID-19 causing uncertainty during the planning process, “we did pull together a lot of the favorites that people like and associate with the agricultural part of the fair for this event,” said Cheshire Fair board President John Kenney.
The N.H. Executive Council on Wednesday approved a $3.4 million contract to provide body and cruiser cameras for N.H. State Police troopers.
“This is long overdue for our agency,” said State Police Col. Nathan Noyes.
FRIDAY, Aug. 6
Authorities Thursday night released autopsy results in the deaths of a 47-year-old Hinsdale man and his 12-year-old son.
The reports say David Lent shot and killed his son before killing himself Wednesday at the Hinsdale home where he was living.
Cheshire County tenants are now protected under an eviction moratorium, after the CDC issued a new policy this week that applies to counties with “substantial” or “high” transmission of COVID-19.
Cheshire County was classified as having “substantial” transmission by the CDC on Thursday.
The Keene Family YMCA announced Thursday that it will require COVID-19 vaccination for its staff and volunteers, and will reinstate its indoor mask policy.
The Y said the policies are effective immediately.