MONDAY, Feb. 22
The City Council has accepted a designation labeling Keene a “Bee City USA,” signifying the city’s commitment to conserving and supporting healthy habitats for pollinators.
The council voted unanimously Thursday to approve a resolution stating that the city will take steps to create or expand pollinator friendly habitats and increase public education and outreach.
Chaos and Kindness, a brand launched by the founder of beloved New Hampshire-based band Recycled Percussion, is considering locations for its new retail store — and Keene is one of four finalists.
In a Feb. 18 post to the Recycled Percussion Facebook page, the band announced that members had been discussing a new store they hope to open by June 1.
Caleigh Hicks, an 18-year-old Marlborough resident, could play the trumpet the first time she tried it in 5th grade.
Now, she’s being recognized as one of the best high school musicians in the Northeast after recently earning a spot in the National Association for Music Education All-Eastern Music Festival.
TUESDAY, Feb. 23
Britany Barron, the Jaffrey woman accused of falsifying evidence in connection with the murder of Keene resident Jonathan Amerault last fall, will remain behind bars after a judge denied her request for bail.
Coos County Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein ruled Monday that Barron should remain incarcerated pending trial, saying she poses a threat to the community.
Chris Barry, an English teacher at Keene High School, ran 150 miles over the course of four days — roughly the distance from Keene to Boston and back.
The effort earned him a top commendation in Satan’s Sidewalk, a first-time event organized by Berkshire Ultra Running Community for Service in which participants can choose to complete either a 66.6-kilometer race or as many miles as possible in 66.6 hours.
Firefighters are pushing for voters to approve a new, $2.27 million fire station at Westmoreland’s town meeting next month, saying they need a more modern space.
“There’s absolutely no question that this project needs to be done,” said Selectman Clayton Stalker.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 24
The Flight Deck has announced it will close its doors at Dillant-Hopkins Airport next month after declining to renew its lease for the space, due to a disagreement over the terms.
Owner Tracy Gunn said she could not accept the new terms put forth by the city of Keene, which owns the airport.
A Florida developer has proposed building an expansive 46-home “equestrian community” in Peterborough, though an official with the company says plans for the site remain incomplete.
Star Mountain Properties LLC introduced the proposal to the Peterborough Planning Board in a Feb. 8 public hearing.
Anyone who’s grown up in New Hampshire knows the anticipation that accompanies every weekday winter storm and the excitement of getting that early-morning phone call declaring a snow day.
But as remote learning has become a reality during the COVID-19 pandemic, some local school districts are rethinking how they approach severe winter weather, both this year and beyond.
THURSDAY, Feb. 25
A federal judge Wednesday sentenced Christopher Cantwell of Keene to prison time for threatening and attempting to extort information from another white nationalist in 2019.
The judge said Cantwell’s behavior was “egregious” enough to warrant more than three years in prison.
One of the leaders of Gilsum-based W.S. Badger Co. testified before a U.S. House committee Wednesday in favor of raising the federal minimum wage.
“Fair pay has helped Badger to succeed and grow and hire and retain excellent staff,” co-CEO Rebecca Hamilton told the House Committee on Small Business.
The number of new COVID-19 cases at Keene State College declined by one-third this past week.
Twelve students and two employees tested positive, down from 21 new cases the previous week.
FRIDAY, Feb. 26
The nonprofit organization that runs Hillside Village Keene is looking for a buyer and may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The retirement community is facing a financial squeeze largely caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.
A food festival proposed for June in downtown Keene gained support from two City Council committees this week.
The Keene Young Professionals Network is spearheading the event, which would feature food from local eateries.
The Keene Fire Department was awarded nearly $33,000 from a federal grant, which it will use largely for personal protective equipment.
The money will also go toward buying UV lights used to disinfect ambulances.