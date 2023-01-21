MONDAY, Jan. 16
Plans are already underway for this year’s Keene Pumpkin Festival, scheduled for Oct. 21.
Organizers say it will be a close-knit community celebration, akin to the event’s early years in the 1990s.
Chesterfield town officials and residents are exploring efforts to breathe new life into an abandoned property in Spofford.
Chesterfield’s Economic Development Committee hosted a meeting Saturday morning to explain the history of the contaminated site and brainstorm options to transform it into a resource for the community.
The Jaffrey Fire Department rescued two people on Contoocook Lake on Sunday.
One person fell into the lake while ice windsurfing and a second person went into the water to try to save the first, according to Jaffrey Fire Chief David Chamberlain.
TUESDAY, Jan. 17
Staff from the Historical Society of Cheshire County and volunteer “citizen archivists” are working to detail the extensive local history of Black individuals and families.
Jenna Carroll, the Keene-based historical society’s director of education, exhibited some of the project’s findings in a presentation Monday coinciding with Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
N.H. Rep. Michael Moffett, R-Loudon, is the prime sponsor of House Bill 101, which would change the state’s voting rules to require undeclared voters to declare a party affiliation at least four months before participating in that party’s primary.
He claims New Hampshire’s open primary system was partly to blame for the defeat of Keene Mayor George Hansel in his bid for the Republican nomination in last year’s 2nd Congressional District race.
A three-alarm fire Sunday afternoon did not cause any injuries, but destroyed a vacant home on Cass Hill Road in Westmoreland, the fire department said in a news release Monday.
Westmoreland Fire Chief Harry Nelson upgraded the blaze to a third alarm to bring in additional tanker trucks, according to the release.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 18
After hearing from educators and residents at a public hearing Tuesday, Keene’s school board restored three special-education positions in district elementary schools to the budget plan.
The proposed $72.6 million budget now goes to voters next month for their final chance to comment and make changes before the March vote.
Mild winter weather and permit setbacks delayed Granite Gorge Mountain Park’s launch this season, but the reimagined ski area welcomed its first guests in nearly three years Saturday.
Granite Gorge, which initially eyed a mid-December opening, had something of a soft opening, with just the handle tow of its Park Avenue trail — one of 17 at the facility — and the four lanes of its tubing park open.
A N.H. House committee Tuesday unanimously recommended that the full House reject a bill that would alter the state’s open primary system.
Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester, argued against the bill Tuesday, saying that under state law, the political parties determine for themselves how to run their primaries.
THURSDAY, Jan. 19
The Internal Revenue Service has released its claim on assets of DiLuzio Ambulance Service, and the Keene company said Wednesday it is working to clear up its problems with the federal agency.
This action came after the IRS sent a letter to DiLuzio clients instructing them to send payments to the federal agency, instead of DiLuzio, to help clear up the company’s $648,965 tax debt.
This time of year is typically hibernation season for bears in the Granite State, but it didn’t deter one cub who wandered into town and found refuge in a tree over the Alstead General Store.
N.H. Fish and Game officials and volunteers were able to capture the cub and take her to a rehabilitation center in Lyme.
People seeking mental health treatment in Vermont may have slightly shorter wait times under a pilot program that was announced Tuesday and is set to launch next month.
The Brattleboro Retreat and Rescue Inc. will team up to provide dedicated transportation for patients awaiting transfer from an emergency room to the Retreat for voluntary mental health treatment.
FRIDAY, Jan. 20
Amid a mounting scarcity of housing, Keene’s Housing Stability Committee released a report identifying next steps for the city to cut down on homelessness and help boost the regional housing stock.
These recommendations range from highlighting accessible housing options in Keene to exploring incentives to increase the development of more homes.
Every Jan. 1, we see resolutions that involve going to the gym more, eating healthier or losing weight. Yet all too often, they fizzle out as February rolls around, bringing people back to square one.
But meeting goals, and finding what healthy means for you, doesn’t have to be as hard as it seems.
A woman who suffered serious injuries in an explosion and subsequent structure fire in Langdon earlier this month has died, the N.H. State Fire Marshal’s Office announced Thursday.
The blaze appears to have started in the area of a wood-fired stove being used at the time, the Fire Marshal’s Office said, but investigators could not rule out an electrical issue as a possible source.
