MONDAY, Aug. 1
The scent of fresh-cut wood filled the air at the Bensonwood production facility in Keene as volunteers put the finishing touches on a playhouse for Izzy Vigneau, a Charlestown 5th-grader who was diagnosed with leukemia in January.
The project, which has been led by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of New Hampshire, brought together dozens of volunteers from the community and has been supported by donations from several area businesses.
A solar array approved recently by the Swanzey Planning Board could soon provide local renewable energy for residents.
The proposed 3.5-megawatt array is slotted for 15 acres between Pine Grove Mobile Home Park and Evergreen Knoll Apartments, according to the developer.
A Troy motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash that closed Route 12 in Fitzwilliam Sunday afternoon, according to N.H. State Police.
Alexander Barbur, 27, was killed in the crash, which occurred near the Bottom’s Up convenience store around 1:40 p.m., police said.
TUESDAY, Aug. 2
In addition to trading it for the city-owned skate-park parcel on Gilbo Avenue, Keene is expected to pay $150,000 for a property at 160 Water St., which formerly housed Findings Inc. manufacturing company for nearly 70 years.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said this tab won’t increase taxes because the funds will be carried over from the 2022 fiscal-year budget.
Cheshire Medical Center reached a settlement with the N.H. Board of Pharmacy allowing the hospital to keep its pharmacy permit with restrictions, including regular audits of its controlled substances, and pay up to $235,000 in fines and fees.
Cheshire Medical’s pharmacy permit was on the line after the pharmacy board learned earlier this year of gallons of fentanyl solution lost or unaccounted for at the hospital since last fall.
The 82nd Cheshire Fair will include a full mix of animals, shows, food, music and activities Thursday through Sunday after the COVID-19 pandemic led to a cancellation of the event in 2020 and curtailed offerings last year.
“We’re having a midway with rides, we’re having all kinds of 4-H shows, we’re having animal shows, we’ve got full entertainment this year,” said fair manager Laurie Burt.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 3
Through its participation in the annual Clear the Shelters campaign, the Monadnock Humane Society welcomed more than a dozen new furry friends from South Florida to the shelter Tuesday.
The new group of cats, ranging in age from 10 weeks to 4 years, should be available for adoption within the next week.
Republican congressional candidates George Hansel, Robert Burns and Lily Tang Williams met in a N.H. Journal debate at Saint Anselm’s N.H. Institute of Politics on Monday night.
They are among a crowded field of Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster in the fall.
Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm blaze at Scrap It in Marlborough within minutes of arriving to the scene Tuesday morning, Marlborough Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Patnode said.
Ralph Carbonaro, a facility manager at the business, said employees were loading a scrap pile on the back of a dump truck to be taken to another facility when they noticed the pile was smoking.
THURSDAY, Aug. 4
As Cheshire County plans to launch its own EMS service, $200,000 in federal funds will aid efforts to train emergency personnel in the region.
Among other projects, the funds will support the creation of a Cheshire EMS training program that will offer at least 60 hours of training.
Federal investigators are continuing to examine the engine of a small airplane that crashed into the Connecticut River in late June, according to a report published Tuesday.
The report says the pilot heard a “very loud bang” and then experienced reduced engine power before striking high-tension power lines and plunging into the water around 10:15 a.m.
FRIDAY, Aug. 5
The Keene Pumpkin Festival’s return will be delayed another year, after two key members of Let It Shine, the organization behind the festival, had to step down suddenly for personal reasons, according to a news release Thursday from the organization.
“We will still be coordinating with downtown businesses to celebrate the season on October 22, but there will be no street closures, and the larger-scale festival and its tower will have to wait until next year to rise again,” the organization said.
Two restaurateurs from New York City are reimagining the Asian eatery in Keene that was Tokyo Express, introducing a chef-centered style of Japanese dining with their new restaurant, Kurama Omakase.
New owners Kevin Gao and Jeff Ren are targeting an opening date of Aug. 18.
