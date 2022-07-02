MONDAY, June 27
After starting In the Company of Flowers 34 years ago in Keene, Mary Schofield has sold the business to a former employee and her two partners.
“This business allowed me to have relationships that were very special,” Schofield said.
The Cheshire Cats, a Keene-based jump-rope team, competed in the American Jump Rope Federation’s national championship for the first time this past week.
Twins Claire and Oriah Holmes, 15, their sister Phoebe Holmes, 11, and Keanan Kleine, 14, competed at the championship at the University of Cincinnati.
TUESDAY, June 28
Most Keene High School graduates get a couple months of summer vacation before heading off to college, but Anna Hennigan got just two weeks before shipping out to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. on Monday.
Although the Chesterfield resident also received offers from the Air Force and Naval academies, Hennigan knew she wanted to go to the Military Academy, largely because it is her father’s alma mater.
City officials are inviting the community to offer input during a drop-in meeting Wednesday on plans for Keene’s downtown infrastructure overhaul slated to start next year.
The multimillion-dollar project is aimed at improving sidewalks, curbs, traffic signals, electrical systems and sewers more than 100 years old along the Main Street corridor, according to the city’s website.
As the Monadnock Rod and Gun Club seeks to build a new shooting range on its Jaffrey Road property, the nonprofit is suing the town of Peterborough over decisions that have blocked the project.
The lawsuit contests a zoning ordinance the town passed in 2019 banning outdoor shooting ranges, as well as subsequent rulings by Peterborough’s code enforcement officer and zoning board of adjustment.
WEDNESDAY, June 29
Construction for the new Winchester Street/Key Road roundabout in Keene will begin on July 5, and the city engineer says he expects manageable traffic delays during the construction.
The roundabout will replace the intersection and is expected to be finished in late November or early December.
The town of Swanzey intends to apply for state funds to repair the Upper Wilson Pond Dam.
Town Administrator Michael Branley said the N.H. Department of Environmental Services grant opportunity will award up to $5 million for municipal-owned high-hazard dams.
More than $6 billion in new federal support has flowed to New Hampshire during the pandemic, a review of publicly available documents shows.
These dollars have boosted small businesses, unemployed people, nonprofits, hospitals, long-term care facilities, municipal governments and schools.
THURSDAY, June 30
As plans progress for Keene’s multimillion-dollar downtown infrastructure overhaul, city officials and project supervisors collected public input from roughly 50 residents and business owners Wednesday.
The project, which carries an estimated cost of $7.4 million, according to Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist, would tear up Main Street and include upgrades to sewer and stormwater systems, broadband expansion and sidewalk upgrades.
The Winchester selectboard voted unanimously during a nonpublic session Wednesday to accept Police Chief Erik Josephson’s resignation effective Aug. 20, according to Chairwoman Lindseigh Picard.
Picard said the board hopes to get the search for a new chief underway as soon as possible and will talk about the next steps at its meeting next week.
Armando Barron — who is already serving a life sentence for murdering Keene resident Jonathan Amerault in 2020 — has been sentenced to at least another decade behind bars.
Judge Elizabeth Leonard sentenced him to a total of 10½ to 23 years in State Prison on a second-degree assault charge and four domestic violence charges.
FRIDAY, July 1
Continuing toward its goal for 100 percent of electricity in the city to come from renewable sources by 2030, Keene flipped the switch on a new 3,584-panel solar array at the wastewater treatment plant Thursday.
Combined with the existing 643-kilowatt solar array on the roof of the Keene public works and police departments on Marlboro Street, the city will now be generating an estimated 2.4 million kilowatt hours of energy per year.
Koto Japanese Steakhouse in Keene served its last customers Monday night after 10 years in operation.
“It was just the end of the lease,” General Manager Katie Huang said, “but business was still good.”
Gov. Chris Sununu, police and medical officials warned Thursday that the risk of drug overdoses has increased because the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl is frequently being mixed with or replacing other narcotics.
While drug overdose deaths have decreased somewhat in the state from several years ago, Sununu said he is concerned that the prevalence of fentanyl could increase these numbers.
