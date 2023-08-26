MONDAY, Aug. 21
Local Black historical figure Amos Fortune’s contributions to the town of Jaffrey have come full circle as a fund that Fortune helped create was used to erect a marker in his memory.
The historical marker is the newest addition to the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire and stands just outside the Jaffrey Meeting House at the entrance to the town’s Old Burying Ground — the cemetery where Fortune is buried.
After delays, Tito’s Taqueria is expected to open its brick-and-mortar location in Keene at the end of September, according to Tito Garza, owner of the small Tex-Mex chain.
Garza is already offering his menu at a food truck at the site of the future restaurant.
Legislation aimed at restoring and protecting the Connecticut River, its tributaries and surrounding land in New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut has been introduced in the U.S. Senate and House.
The effort is intended to provide benefits to the environment while building resilience to the kind of major flooding seen throughout the region as recently as last month.
TUESDAY, Aug. 22
Motorists in Keene could see traffic delays near Keene State College on Wednesday as first-year students move onto campus.
Students will be moving in from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and motorists are urged to use alternate routes if possible during these hours.
The Keene City Council unanimously supported negotiating a $45,000 contract with Rescue Inc. for the Brattleboro-based nonprofit to provide backup ambulance service for the Keene Fire Department through Oct. 31.
One of the alternative services is the county-run Cheshire EMS, which launched in November but has drawn friction from other area fire departments, including Keene’s.
After five years of work to replace an aging memorial, the current and former Westmoreland town administrators cut the ribbon Saturday on a new veterans monument in the town common.
The stone and granite memorial is 9 feet tall and features the names of 401 veterans from 11 different wars who lived in Westmoreland when they were enlisted, Jo Ann LaBarre, previous town administrator, said.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23
Following a site visit and a three-hour public hearing, Swanzey’s zoning board denied a waiver for a proposed 18-unit housing project on Sylvan Way.
The board voiced concerns that parking and landscaping conflicts would impede movement of emergency vehicles, possibly denying them the right-of-way.
After 23 years of service, Gail Zachariah, the Keene Public Library’s head of engagement and youth services, is ending her tenure to focus on her health and to travel.
Zachariah has helped the library grow in both the number of books and programs hosted for young adults.
Kingslee Primrose, 12, will be heading to Seoul, South Korea, in October to represent the United States with the Youth Coed Team at the 2023 International Cheer Union World Cup.
The Swanzey native is the first representative from New England to compete with the Youth Coed Team.
THURSDAY, Aug. 24
Local entrepreneur Chris Hachey’s new food business in downtown Keene is hard to miss.
The new bright green food truck, camped at the corner of Emerald and Wilson streets, offers an American, Asian-influenced and Mexican-inspired menu under the name Voodoo Box.
Jury selection has been scheduled for March in the case of a local man charged with attempted first-degree murder and six other charges in connection with a shooting last September.
Jeremy Fitzgerald is accused of shooting a woman he knew at an Alstead home.
As Keene State students return to campus this week, Chief Medical Officer Barb Berthiaume is asking they be cautious of spreading COVID-19.
The start of the 2023-24 school year comes amid a near doubling of COVID-19 hospital admission rates nationally from July 1 to now, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FRIDAY, Aug. 25
The average family with children in elementary through high school is expected to spend about $890 on back-to-school items, according to a recent survey by the National Retail Federation.
In the Monadnock Region, for those struggling to meet these needs, there are family resource organizations that may be able to help.
Three Connecticut residents were taken into custody after police say they led officers on a chase that caused a three-car crash, and two of them later hid in a Peterborough apartment Wednesday evening.
Peterborough police were alerted to be on the lookout for an SUV with a New Jersey license plate that left Jaffrey after two people reportedly tried to exchange “a substantial amount” of counterfeit money at a business there, according to Peterborough Police Chief Scott Guinard.
A local resident intends to plead guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of a family member in July 2022, according to documents filed in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Keegan Duhaime, 27, of Ashuelot is accused of murdering Timothy Hill, 72, also of Ashuelot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.