MONDAY, June 7
A Keene city councilor is proposing to name the North Bridge over Routes 9-10-12 after the late Mayor Dale Pregent.
”I think renaming the bridge in his honor is a fitting way to show our appreciation for his many years of dedicated service,” said Councilor Bobby Williams.
Downtown Keene was bustling Saturday as well over 1,000 people turned out to the first Taste of Keene food festival.
The festival raised more than $40,000 that will be distributed to the restaurants and bars that participated in the event, which was organized by the Keene Young Professionals Network.
Keene and Monadnock High’s baseball teams are headed to the semifinals in their respective divisions after playoff wins this weekend.
Keene scored a 9-5 win over Bishop Guertin, while Monadnock rolled in an 11-1 victory over Fall Mountain.
TUESDAY, June 8
Fall Mountain Regional High School is sending a team for the first time ever to the U.S. Army JROTC Leadership Bowl next month in Washington, D.C.
To reach the national championship, the four cadets advanced through two rounds of competition that tested their knowledge of current events and leadership values and skills.
A multibillion-dollar company has purchased Koffee Kup Bakery and its assets, including Vermont Bread Co. in Brattleboro, less than two weeks after a Canadian bakery announced its plans to buy it.
Unlike the Canadian company, Flowers Foods has no immediate plans to restart the bakeries.
Will New Hampshire reach “herd immunity” for COVID-19? It’s hard to say.
Regardless, local doctors say, people getting vaccinated will still lower the rate of transmission for the virus.
WEDNESDAY, June 9
City officials say they have little choice but to increase the Keene Police Department’s budget, after some residents urged city councilors to turn down the additional costs at a hearing last week.
Nearly all of the increase is due to required contributions to the N.H. Retirement System, said City Manager Elizabeth Dragon.
Two local residents who work to save older buildings through re-use are moving ahead on plans for the historic Marsh House in Chesterfield.
The building on Route 63, which has been vacant since the town offices moved out 14 years ago, could be converted into a cafe and short-term rental space.
A Fitzwilliam woman is gearing up for one of her bucket-list items next month: an Ironman triathalon.
Patricia Toomey has been training for years for the event, which consists of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run.
THURSDAY, June 10
City staff have taken an inventory of Keene’s sidewalks to rate what kind of shape the walkways are in.
Next, city councilors will decide the standard for a sidewalk to be considered in acceptable condition, and those that need fixing the most.
A Keene nonprofit thrift store that avoided closure in 2019 after the city decided to start charging rent now plans to close by the end of June.
Effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and missed communications about the process for applying for city funding are the major reasons for the closure, said Tammy Catozzi, who runs the shop.
The state’s latest budget proposal would reduce funding for homeless shelters by $862,000 over the next two years.
Gov. Chris Sununu and other state officials have advocated for restoring the money, which, if it’s not done, could have long-term effects.
FRIDAY, June 11
Police arrested a Winchester man after they allege he threatened to shoot several people on Verry Brook Road in town.
Michael Vorce allegedly got into an argument with a neighbor and later returned with a pistol that he threatened to use, according to police.
The Keene council’s finance committee is recommending one flat rate for all water customers, instead of a two-tier system that would charge more if people use above a set amount of water.
In the end, councilors were unsure whether the two-tier system would be fair.
A new Waldorf-inspired charter school in Keene will move into two buildings that both have housed students.
Gathering Waters Charter School plans to install its kindergarten through 5th-grade students at the Monadnock Waldorf School that’s closing soon, and its 6th- through 9th-graders at the former Keene Middle School.