MONDAY, Jan. 20
A man who police say was stabbed in November after drunkenly entering the wrong home turned himself in Sunday, according to Keene police.
Keene State College student Ridge Olsen, 22, of North Attleboro, Mass., was charged with criminal mischief, criminal trespass and simple assault.
Scaffolding came down last week from the west side of a building on Central Square, where work to renovate an affordable housing property continues.
Each of the 90 units in the complex for elderly and disabled residents is getting a rebuilt bathroom and kitchen, a fresh coat of paint, new floors and energy-efficient LED lighting.
Voters will decide whether Charlestown will leave the Fall Mountain school district, after the state board of education determined the plan meets the standards for withdrawal under state law.
If voters approve the withdrawal in March, a target date of July 1, 2021, has been set for the new Charlestown district to become operational.
TUESDAY, Jan. 21
Damien Cave, who worked as a reporter at The Keene Sentinel in the 1990s, is now covering the Australian fires for The New York Times.
As the Australia bureau chief, Cave coordinates The Times’ coverage of the disastrous wildfires that have killed an estimated 1 billion animals and 20 people so far.
The Jaffrey residents who died in a vehicle crash in New Ipswich Thursday afternoon were Peter F. Deiana, 29, and Marc A. Motuzas, 28, according to loved ones and their obituaries.
”They were both great and beautiful people,” Deiana’s fiancé, Aleena Stedman of Jaffrey, said in a Facebook message Monday afternoon.
A late afternoon traffic stop in a car theft investigation turned into a chase with police Saturday, Brattleboro police said.
Jason Moul of Bellows Falls allegedly fled officers and began passing other vehicles before he was arrested, police said.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 22
Fitzwilliam police say they’re looking for three masked men who robbed the State Line Grocery on Route 12 the night of Jan. 15 while armed with knives and a gun.
Police say they took cigarettes and an unspecified amount of money.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is honoring two brothers who attend Keene High School for their efforts to create care packages for cancer patients.
Twins Rahul and Karthik Chalumuri of Keene have been named January’s “Granite Staters of the Month,” Hassan said Tuesday.
A sparsely attended presentation in Keene Tuesday night outlined how the Elm City could mitigate flood damage.
The N.H. Department of Transportation is examining the floodplain in areas around the Ashuelot River and its tributaries, with a series of studies set to take place this year to identify properties that would be the most effective at dispersing excess water.
THURSDAY, Jan. 23
In celebration of its reopening after being remodeled, the Keene Dunkin’ at 191 West St. will give out 52-coupon booklets to the first 100 people in line at 4 a.m. Friday.
Each coupon is good for one free medium hot or iced coffee, said Connor Salema, the vice president of operations at Keene Donuts, Inc., which owns the store.
City staff will consider whether to temporarily close another road in Keene for the annual amphibian migrations, though the police chief made clear Wednesday that he’s against the idea.
The Harris Center for Conservation Education asked the City Council to close off Jordan Road in addition to North Lincoln Street to allow volunteers to pick up frogs, toads and salamanders and move them across the road.
Christopher Cantwell, the Keene white supremacist who became nationally known after the violent 2017 demonstrations in Charlottesville, Va., was arrested early Thursday on federal charges related to an alleged threat he made last year.
A two-count federal indictment dated Wednesday accuses Cantwell of sending a vulgar, threatening message to someone on June 16 using the messaging app Telegram, in an attempt to extort personal identifying information about a person who goes by the online pseudonym VM.
FRIDAY, Jan. 24
A new special-education school quietly moved into part of the former Keene Middle School downtown last fall.
Accepting 5th- through 12th-graders, Ashuelot Valley Academy offers a full education curriculum with small class sizes and additional supports, according to its superintendent.
Christopher Cantwell of Keene, facing federal threatening and extortion charges, is being held in jail pending a detention hearing Tuesday in federal court.
Dozens of law-enforcement officers, many in tactical gear, surrounded the white supremacist radio personality’s home early Thursday, a neighbor said.
Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is all-in on New Hampshire, betting on an upset in the primary next month.
The Hawaii Democrat’s reliance on non-Democrats in the primary could pose a major problem, though.