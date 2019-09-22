MONDAY, Sept. 16
The Trump administration’s plans to ban most flavored vape products is being panned by local business owners but praised by area prevention advocates.
The proposal comes amid recent cases of lung illness that health officials say is associated with vaping, as well as mounting concerns over e-cigarette use among youth.
Two safety officers were taken to the hospital after an accident Sunday morning at a Keene shooting range.
Police say one of the men fired what he thought was a dummy weapon, but was a real firearm, injuring himself and a fellow officer.
Keene’s new HomeGoods store is scheduled to open next month in the former Shaw’s supermarket on Winchester Street.
Other planned tenants in the space are Harbor Freight Tools and Sierra Trading Post.
TUESDAY, Sept. 17
Prosecutors in Vermont have filed new charges against Zachariah A. McAllister, the Vermont man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase into Walpole that led schools and businesses to lock down last Wednesday.
The charges span two separate cases, one related to alleged drug sales in January.
The second of three phases of a multi-year affordable housing project in Walpole is slated for completion this fall, using a construction method the developer touts as cheaper, quicker and better for the environment.
Ingram Construction in Swanzey began phase two, another 22 units in the Residences at Abenaki Springs, in mid-June and is scheduled to wrap up in early November, according to Jack Franks, president and CEO of the Walpole-based Avanru Development Group.
Vermont health officials have announced the state’s first confirmed case of the severe, vaping-associated respiratory illness sweeping the nation.
Five other possible cases are also being investigated, according to a news release Monday from the Vermont Department of Health.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 18
A discussion of competency-based education Tuesday drew a crowd including students and parents to the Keene school board’s education committee meeting.
Controversy has bubbled up in recent months over Keene High School’s ongoing shift to the model, which this year includes doing away with midterms and finals.
A man is facing theft charges after, Keene police say, he stole more than $200 worth of items from unlocked cars on Elm Street.
Donald W. Miller, 50, who is homeless, was charged with two counts of theft by unauthorized taking, according to Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney.
A synthetic variant found in the drug commonly known as “bath salts” is now illegal, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Alpha-PHP was classified as a Schedule I controlled substance last week after it was added to the federal listing.
THURSDAY, Sept. 19
Starting next year, students at St. Joseph Regional School in Keene won’t have to search for a new school once they finish 8th grade.
In fall 2020, the school plans to launch Our Lady of Mercy Academy at St. Joseph Regional School, a Catholic high school program serving grades 9-12.
Video clips, DNA and other evidence led Keene police to arrest a Marlborough man Wednesday in connection with an alleged theft of about $2,700 worth of ski equipment last year.
Jared S. Warren, 33, was arrested on a felony charge of theft by unauthorized taking, according to the Keene Police Department’s press log.
Multiple parties are still arguing over who’s to blame for an October 2017 crash in Marlborough involving a propane tanker and two passenger vehicles, and a lawsuit is scheduled to go to trial next year in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene.
The crash has led to a spate of litigation in local courts that has pulled in two drivers, the city of Keene, Geico and the owners of a chicken that supposedly wandered into the road.
FRIDAY, Sept. 20
Keene’s City Council on Thursday reversed its vote to take the former Kingsbury land by tax deed.
While not everyone was on board, the council agreed to accept the owner’s offer to pay nearly $700,000 of the property’s tax debt in six monthly installments.
A former Cheshire County corrections officer accused of illegally recording a conversation with a co-worker pleaded no contest to a charge.
Benjamin P. Graves of Keene allegedly shared the recorded conversation with another co-worker at the Cheshire County jail, according to an indictment.
Police say they’re looking for a man who stole $200 worth of maple syrup from an Alstead farm stand this month.
Police obtained surveillance video of the alleged theft and posted it on Facebook Tuesday.